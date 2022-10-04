Read full article on original website
Peter Gaal Embraces Science Research at Huntington
Peter Gaal’s senior year is off to an exciting start at Huntington High School. Among his many pursuits is collaborating with classmate and friend Dominick Vidota in developing intriguing projects in the science research program. “I’ve always been interested in surgery, helping others and science since I was young,”...
Four Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students
Jonah Gillenwater, Brad Nisipeanu, Mikah Schueller and Nikolai Seferian are among the top seniors in the United States this year. The Huntington High School students have been named Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. The four Huntington scholars are among 34,000 seniors honored as Commended Students. They were...
