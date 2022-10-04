Read full article on original website
Related
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridainsider.com
Here are the worst hurricanes in Florida’s history as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian
Worst hurricanes in FL history: Hurricane Andrew circa 1992 – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Joseph Sohm. Hurricane Ian gained momentum and transformed into a dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it ravaged Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing mass destruction to much of the state. As Floridians...
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
Biden, DeSantis Meet in Florida Updates: Rescue Efforts Ongoing in Ian Aftermath
President Biden visited Fort Myers and received a briefing from state and local leaders on current recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian
It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
Can insurance companies pay claims for Hurricane Ian victims?
One week after Hurricane Ian hit, tens of thousands of Floridians have property damage and are turning to their insurance companies hoping they'll pay up.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: Bridge Repairs To Pine Island Completed Ahead Of Schedule
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island. On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite work and complete repairs
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wawa plans to open new locations in Georgia by 2024
Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain Wawa will open new locations in Georgia and North Carolina by 2024. Wawa operates nearly 1,000 stores.
WCJB
Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian. The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program. The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of...
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
wflx.com
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?
Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
wuwf.org
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
Fox Business
New York, NY
1K+
Followers
131
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0