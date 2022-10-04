ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
fox35orlando.com

Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
L. Cane

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
wuwf.org

Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
