Read full article on original website
Related
idaho.gov
Welcome to Idaho Fish and Game’s 'State of Deer and Elk'
The State of Deer and Elk is an opportunity for hunters to learn how biologists gather data about these important and iconic animals and use that information to manage healthy, sustainable populations that provide excellent hunting opportunity. Equally important, it’s a way for hunters and others interested in deer and...
idaho.gov
Pheasant season opens Oct. 8 or Oct. 15 depending on the area
Pheasant season opens Oct. 8 in North Idaho and Oct. 15 in South and East Idaho. See area maps for opening dates on page 11 of the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer seasons and rules. Fish and Game will stock about 30,000 pheasants this year at locations in every...
Comments / 0