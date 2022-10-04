Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
FMAAA Showcases Oil, Water at October Exhibit
FORT MADISON - The Art Center is switching from pencil work in September to painting in October. Oil and Water opens on Friday, October 7th with an Opening Reception from 5pm to 7pm. This lovely exhibit features work by two sisters-in-law, Carol Swetye Janosik of Fort Madison, Iowa and Christine White Swetye of Selem, Ohio, who share a love of art and color which plays out in their watercolors and oil paintings.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Dennis Duane Cass, 66, Montrose
Dennis Duane Cass, 66, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on July 14, 1956 in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Donald L. and Arlene (Jones) Cass. He is survived by...
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Martin D. Jacobs, 61, Nauvoo
Martin Dale Jacobs, 61, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 380 Durphy Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary - Dorothy Agnes Stuckwisch, 91, Warsaw
Dorothy Agnes Stuckwisch, 91, of Warsaw, IL, passed away at Montrose Health Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Dorothy was born on March 6, 1931, to Paul William Ellison and Agnes Elizabeth Kirchner on their farm in St. Patrick, MO. She graduated from St. Patrick High School and went to work at Sheller Globe in Keokuk. She remained there for 43 years.
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds drop first two at SEC volleyball tourney
WASHINGTON - The Lady Hounds just missed moving on at the Southeast Conference volleyball tournament Tuesday night. Fort Madison lost in the first round action to Fairfield 24-26, 15-25, but then almost knocked off Burlington falling in a third set tiebreaker 16-18. Fort Madison won the first set with the...
Pen City Current
Hounds face stiff test in No. 6 Liberty
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Head Coach Derek Doherty said the philosophy of the Hounds' football program is not to focus on winning and losing, but showing up to compete with whomever's across from you. That's the approach he wants the 6-0 Bloodhounds to take when they travel to Iowa...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Pen City Current
Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
Pen City Current
City gives Barker two years to move on Block building
FORT MADISON - The real estate company that stepped in to help the city rehab a couple historic buildings now has exclusive rights to another historic building. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Fort Madison City Council, the council voted 7-0 to give Barker Financial of Iowa City a two-year exclusive option on the former Humphrey building, now called the Block building at 732 Avenue G in downtown Fort Madison.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Crusaders hold Central Lee at bay
Central Lee has been a team that has tested Holy Trinity in volleyball the last two seasons. The Hawks have won the last two SEI Superconference South Division regular-season matches against the Crusaders. Holy Trinity made sure that didn’t happen this season. The Crusaders controlled the net, sweeping the...
Pen City Current
City moves forward with tourism bureau funding
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison city officials have committed close to $165,000 to help fund a city tourism bureau over the next two years. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Fort Madison City Council, the topic got heavy debate as Councilman Tom Schulz said he opposed the idea because the council had no authority over the group, yet was funding it.
Pen City Current
FMFD celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week
FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Pen City Current
LCHD Director issues warning for COVID spread
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Health Director Michele Ross encouraged residents again Monday to be vigilant with efforts to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Iowa COVID-19 tracker, the county is once again in "substantial" risk of spread. Ross said the county had 34 new reported positive...
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
kciiradio.com
Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges
On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for October 2, 2022
Gerald Schwarz (43) Quincy on a warrant for Unalwful Possession of Methamphetamine and new charges of operating vehicle with suspended registration, expired DL, and operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged/NTA. Robert M. Miller (60) Quincy for Public Indecency. Lodged.
