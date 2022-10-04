Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Discussing Taylor Hall Injury, Breaking Down Defense Pairings & Preseason Performances | Ep. 148

The regular season draws near with two preseason games left, and the Bruins hope to clean some things up before the season-opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Boston fell short to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center on Monday night. There were very few takeaways from the game as the Bruins appeared to want to get a look at a potential third or fourth line.

