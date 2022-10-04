Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Discussing Taylor Hall Injury, Breaking Down Defense Pairings & Preseason Performances | Ep. 148

Read full article on original website
Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL
The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
Taylor Hall ‘Pushing It’ With Injury; Bruins Hopeful For Return Soon
Taylor Hall is doing everything he can to get back into game action for the Bruins. The forward was injured during Boston’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Head coach Jim Montgomery initially was optimistic that he’d miss “a day or two” of practice before returning, but then revealed Hall’s injury was “more significant” than the Bruins originally thought.
How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Bruins need Lindholm to star in No. 1 defenseman role early in season
If the Boston Bruins blue line is going to survive being without two of its best players for the first month or so of the 2022-23 NHL season, the team needs Hampus Lindholm to be a two-way force on the top pairing. The team's best defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, had shoulder...
Rare Tom Brady memorabilia at center of lawsuit between superfan, Patriots
New England Patriots fan alleges rare flag autographed by Tom Brady was damaged after team improperly displayed it. The claim also states the damage reduced the flag's value.
Bruins Notes: Keith Kinkaid Impresses Despite Small Blemish Vs. Devils
The regular season draws near with two preseason games left, and the Bruins hope to clean some things up before the season-opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Boston fell short to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center on Monday night. There were very few takeaways from the game as the Bruins appeared to want to get a look at a potential third or fourth line.
Ron Hextall Overplayed His Hand With the Penguins Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a bind. They have nine NHL caliber defensemen and can only carry eight on the opening roster. With the recent news that the Penguins attempted to trade prospect PO Joseph to all 31 teams this summer, it seems they are destined to lose a defenseman before the start of the season.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Offense Hits Top Gear In Win Vs. Rangers
Even though it was just a preseason contest, the Boston Bruins showcase their resiliency Wednesday night to earn a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Boston’s second exhibition win over the Rangers improved its preseason record to 3-2 while the Rangers fell to 2-2-1.
NHL’s Top 5 Forward Groups
The forward core of an NHL franchise is one of the most interesting collections of players in all of sports. From high-octane first-line scorers who light up an arena with their playmaking and goalscoring acumen to fourth-line grinders who take on a limited role to wear their opponents down with their size and bruising ability, each forward line represents a different aspect of what makes hockey such a great sport.
NHL predictions: Will Avalanche repeat? Experts make their picks for the 2022-23 season
The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship run. Can they repeat? USA TODAY Sports and For the Win staffers weigh in.
Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series
PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
Patriots Play Caller Matt Patricia Has Fan In Lions’ Dan Campbell
Matt Patricia has taken a lot of flak in the early portion of his first season calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots, but the early returns haven’t all been negative. After making his return to New England in a special advisory role in 2021, Patricia has returned...
