Boston, MA

Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Discussing Taylor Hall Injury, Breaking Down Defense Pairings & Preseason Performances | Ep. 148

By Liam Barrett, Andrew Raycroft, Billy Jaffe
NESN.com
 2 days ago
NESN

Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL

The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Taylor Hall ‘Pushing It’ With Injury; Bruins Hopeful For Return Soon

Taylor Hall is doing everything he can to get back into game action for the Bruins. The forward was injured during Boston’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Head coach Jim Montgomery initially was optimistic that he’d miss “a day or two” of practice before returning, but then revealed Hall’s injury was “more significant” than the Bruins originally thought.
BOSTON, MA
NESN.com

The Spread Podcast | Week 5 Best Bets & Week 4 Reactions | Ep. 52

In this episode of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast, Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle dissect the results of Week 4, including a rollercoaster of a Patriots-Packers matchup, Kansas City’s win over Tampa Bay and more. Then, the duo look ahead to this week’s slate of...
NFL
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
NESN

How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
BOSTON, MA
Andrew Raycroft
Taylor Hall
Billy Jaffe
NESN.com

Bruins Notes: Keith Kinkaid Impresses Despite Small Blemish Vs. Devils

The regular season draws near with two preseason games left, and the Bruins hope to clean some things up before the season-opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Boston fell short to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center on Monday night. There were very few takeaways from the game as the Bruins appeared to want to get a look at a potential third or fourth line.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ron Hextall Overplayed His Hand With the Penguins Defense

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a bind. They have nine NHL caliber defensemen and can only carry eight on the opening roster. With the recent news that the Penguins attempted to trade prospect PO Joseph to all 31 teams this summer, it seems they are destined to lose a defenseman before the start of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Offense Hits Top Gear In Win Vs. Rangers

Even though it was just a preseason contest, the Boston Bruins showcase their resiliency Wednesday night to earn a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Boston’s second exhibition win over the Rangers improved its preseason record to 3-2 while the Rangers fell to 2-2-1.
BOSTON, MA
#The New Jersey Devils
The Hockey Writers

NHL’s Top 5 Forward Groups

The forward core of an NHL franchise is one of the most interesting collections of players in all of sports. From high-octane first-line scorers who light up an arena with their playmaking and goalscoring acumen to fourth-line grinders who take on a limited role to wear their opponents down with their size and bruising ability, each forward line represents a different aspect of what makes hockey such a great sport.
NHL
NHL

Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series

PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
SAN JOSE, CA
NESN.com

Patriots Play Caller Matt Patricia Has Fan In Lions’ Dan Campbell

Matt Patricia has taken a lot of flak in the early portion of his first season calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots, but the early returns haven’t all been negative. After making his return to New England in a special advisory role in 2021, Patricia has returned...
NFL

