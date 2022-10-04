Despite topping the PYMNTS ranking for smartphone ownership, the state of digital transformation in Italy and Spain diverges significantly. Drawing on data collected from over 15,000 consumers across 11 countries between April and May 2022, a recent PYMNTS report, “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” found that the two Southern European countries reported the highest smartphone ownership of all: 90.1% and 93.2% ownership in Italy and Spain, respectively.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO