WECT
UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:. Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30...
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WECT
Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
WECT
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host Novant Health’s Mobile Mammogram Unit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington. Organizers say that appointments to receive a mammogram...
WECT
Candidates for New Hanover Board of Education speak at town hall forum
WECT
“I’m living peacefully now”: Gang member changes course from violence and validation to peace and passion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Brumm, also known as Shaka Ali Bey, knows the area of 11th and Orange Sts. well. These days he spends time there trying to change their reputation. “I used to call this alley ‘Death Row’,” Brumm says. Brumm, a validated gang member...
WECT
Domestic violence 911 calls decrease in Brunswick County, shelter receives influx of calls
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a weekend of domestic violence incidents left one woman dead and another hospitalized, a local domestic violence shelter says they’re getting more calls than ever. Brunswick County’s domestic violence shelter Hope Harbor Home says they’re not aware if this weekend’s victims ever reached...
WECT
Brunswick County Landfill holding free clean-up week for storm-related debris
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents and property owners can take advantage of a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill for storm-related debris from Monday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 15. Per a county release, storm-related construction and demolition debris should be separated from vegetative/yard debris...
WECT
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to...
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WECT
The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare. Just as easy as any other drive-thru, those seeking a flu shot will not have to get out of their car. Flu vaccines...
WECT
Whiteville Fire Department taking donated items to help victims of Hurricane Ian
WECT
Candidates for New Hanover Board of Education speak at town hall forum, answer questions from media and audience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School Board meetings have received lots of attention over the past two years, and residents of New Hanover County asked candidates at a town hall forum in Cape Fear Community College about their stances on important issues. Candidates have campaigned on topics like ‘critical race theory,’...
WECT
Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the acting Sheriff of Columbus County. Rogers started in 1994 with the department of corrections, then went to work for the Columbus County Sheriff’s office. In 2000, Rogers started working as a state trooper and just retired this past Friday.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler at home, tropics still hum with activity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, your First Alert Forecast features a warmer pattern through Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures in the lower 80s for Friday afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!
WECT
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex rezoning, Thalian Hall repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rezoning for a 248-unit apartment complex and repairs for Thalian Hall were approved at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 4. You can find the full agenda here. Rezoning for the Proximity at Watermark. The rezoning of a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres...
WECT
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office. Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the North...
WECT
Columbus County Commissioners decline to comment on Sheriff Greene, recess meeting
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Monday night for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., but the public meeting lasted less than one minute after commissioners declined to comment on the racist remarks made by Sheriff Jody Greene. Despite nothing concerning...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.
