ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Judas Priest Will Actually Be Performing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After All

Earlier this year, Judas Priest finally had their name called for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but they are going in as recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. While there are typically music performances associated with those earning induction by the Rock Hall's voting body, it's not as clear where those receiving the special honors are concerned, but thanks to drummer Scott Travis, we now know that Priest are planning a performance.
MUSIC
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns

Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallingford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
BBC

Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Loudwire

44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’

No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Sneap
Person
Eminem
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Ian Hill
Person
Rob Halford
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Glenn Tipton
Outsider.com

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
MUSIC
Stereogum

BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Heavy Metal#English#Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)

In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Shred away with the new ‘Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp’ instructional course

Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is offering guitar players around the world a chance to learn from the master himself with the launch of his new online guitar course. The series — dubbed the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp — includes over 12 hours of content and more than 90 individual videos across 10 sections. Joined by fellow BLS guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will be teaching his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy