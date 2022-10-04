Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO