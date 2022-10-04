Read full article on original website
Judas Priest Will Actually Be Performing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After All
Earlier this year, Judas Priest finally had their name called for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but they are going in as recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. While there are typically music performances associated with those earning induction by the Rock Hall's voting body, it's not as clear where those receiving the special honors are concerned, but thanks to drummer Scott Travis, we now know that Priest are planning a performance.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns
Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
BBC
Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’
No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Was Asked if Keith Richards Overshadowed Him as a Musician
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger one discussed how Keith Richards played the guitar compared to other musicians like Eric Clapton.
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
guitar.com
Shred away with the new ‘Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp’ instructional course
Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is offering guitar players around the world a chance to learn from the master himself with the launch of his new online guitar course. The series — dubbed the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp — includes over 12 hours of content and more than 90 individual videos across 10 sections. Joined by fellow BLS guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will be teaching his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos.
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
