Kingsport, TN

Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip.

An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told responding officers that she had been walking near a church on Dale Street when the shooting occurred.

The responding officer wrote in the report that the woman “refused to give any additional information” surrounding the incident.

“Due to the victim’s condition, I was unable to ask additional questions,” the officer wrote in the report. “Once the female was stable, she was intubated and transported…[to an area hospital]…for further treatment.”

No other details were released.

