WBAL Radio
19-year-old pleads guilty to murdering 5-year-old sibling
A 19-year-old in Anne Arundel County will plead guilty to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister. Prosecutors said Stephen Davis Jr. stabbed the child multiple times at their home in Pasadena in 2020. Davis then took off and was later arrested in Ohio. He will now stand trial, despite his lawyer's claim...
WBAL Radio
Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police
A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
WBAL Radio
Maryland State Police Aviation Command crew rescues injured hunter In Ellicott City
Maryland State Police Aviation Command troopers on Friday rescued a hunter who fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City. Troopers said they received a call just after 8 a.m. from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services to medevac a hunter who had fallen between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in the area of the Cascade Falls Trail.
WBAL Radio
Harrison attributes multiple factors to less murders in September
Commissioner Michael Harrison joined the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Thursday, addressing many things surrounding crime in Baltimore. With September being the least deadly month of the year, so far, Harrison contributed a few factors to that month decline. Harrison said one part was the combination of coming out...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County Police Department faces almost $16K fine for hazardous waste
The Baltimore County Police Department will pay more than $15,000 for hazardous waste violations at an outdoor firing range. The EPA found lead from bullets contaminated the soil at the Timonium Firing Range, and the agency said the bullets were not properly disposed of. The county tells WBAL- TV 11,...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home
In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
WBAL Radio
Truckers say worker slow down is causing issues at Port of Baltimore
For the third day in a row on Wednesday, trucks have been backed up past the highway exit to get into the Port of Baltimore and load up their rigs. Drivers said it is a problem that impacts all consumers. "It's like this every day," is what lots of truckers...
WBAL Radio
New report shows improvements at Inner Harbor, issues at treatment plans
For the 12th year in a row, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative released its annual report card on how things are looking in the Inner Harbor. This year's Harbor Heartbeat annual report showed a lot of positives when it comes to removing trash from the harbor. On the other hand, issues with the Backwater Treatment Plant hampered some recovery efforts as well.
WBAL Radio
La Casa de la Cultura hopes to change perception of Hispanics in Baltimore
In the heart of Highlandtown, tucked along Gulf Street lies a place filled with people with a whole lot of heart and passion for keeping Latino culture alive. "We have a lot of children who are born in Baltimore City who are Americans, who are Baltimoreans, who would know nothing about their culture alive," founder Angelo Solara said.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore Marathon and Running Festival expecting larger crowds in 2022
The 21st annual Baltimore Marathon and Running Festival is about a week away, and it’s not too late to sign up for one of the many races. "We are excited. We are ready to go," event director Lee Corrigan said. "Ready to go" because, on Oct. 15, runners from...
WBAL Radio
Poly alumnus' Nobel Prize win inspires STEM students to succeed
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences just awarded the Nobel Prize in physics to three scientists -- one was educated in Baltimore. John Clauser is bringing inspiration to students at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, the school he once attended. Clauser was a member of the National Honor Society at Poly and...
