Anne Arundel County, MD

Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
LOTHIAN, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

