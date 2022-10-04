Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Arundel County Police Officer Busted For DUI After Crashing Into Tree
An Anne Arundel County Police officer was charged for a DUI after being found crashed into a tree, officials confirm. PFC K. Froh, a three-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested after the collision at 575 East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Man found dead from ‘trauma’ inside Prince George’s County home: police
BOWIE, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County after officers found him inside his home Friday morning 'suffering from trauma.'. Police say they responded to an address in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road in the Bowie area around 7:10 a.m. Once inside they found...
WBAL Radio
Maryland State Police Aviation Command crew rescues injured hunter In Ellicott City
Maryland State Police Aviation Command troopers on Friday rescued a hunter who fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City. Troopers said they received a call just after 8 a.m. from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services to medevac a hunter who had fallen between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in the area of the Cascade Falls Trail.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River girl
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
Police officer suspended after crash at Costco, DUI charge
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said one of its officers was suspended without pay after he was involved in a car wreck and charged with Driving Under the Influence. The police department said the crash happened in a parking lot at 575 E. Ordnance Rd. in […]
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Watch out for EBT card scams, Anne Arundel County police warns
Anne Arundel County Police are warning people about EBT card scams. Officers say these scams are becoming more prevalent in our area. There have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs have been a growing concern. "Law enforcement is seeing a brazen and insidious form of fraud...
foxbaltimore.com
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
Wbaltv.com
Parent arrested after physical altercation with students at Mervo High School
A parent was arrested Thursday after a physical altercation with some students at Mervo High School, officials told 11 News. According to city school officials, around noon, a female student was having a conflict with other students, and she let her parent in through an unauthorized door. The physical altercation...
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Man Visiting Friend Stabbed During Altercation In Car Outside Harford County Shopping Center
A stabbing suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly stabbing a man visiting the state from Georgia during an attack in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Tuesday, Oct. 4, advising the community that an investigation has been...
Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect
An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
Comments / 0