Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5

MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Several running backs with season-long RB2 potential top my waiver wire targets list for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Injured running back Javonte Williams can be dropped.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) is among my waiver-wire targets for Week 5. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. The Denver Broncos already roster Melvin Gordon , who is expected to receive the first opportunity to take over RB1 duties, but Mike Boone and new addition Latavius Murray also should get chances to find relevant roles in the offense.

Tyler Allgeier, Brian Robinson and Rachaad White are among my other top running back targets this week. They each could be huge additions to your fantasy squad as they should get chances to become the lead ball careers for their respective teams.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit are among my other top waiver wire targets.

Waiver wire and free agency additions also give you a chance to pick up players who made an impact early on, in hopes that they remain consistent.

Injuries continue to impact real-life NFL teams and fantasy football squads. That means you should be building depth for your fake team so you are better prepared for your virtual matchups. Running back is typically the most important -- and most injury prone -- position in fantasy football, which means you need depth at that spot.

Several of the top options could reach RB1 territory due to injuries to the starting running back on their respective team.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 5:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Zach Wilson, Jared Goff ; RB | Brian Robinson, Mike Boone, Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White; WR | Michael Gallup, Josh Reynolds, George Pickens; TE | Will Dissly, Hayden Hurst; D/ST | Vikings; K | Nick Folk

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Ryan Tannehill , Jacoby Brissett ; RB | Latavius Murray, Justin Jackson , Deon Jackson; WR | Corey Davis , Alec Pierce; TE | Robert Tonyan; D/ST | Jaguars, Dolphins; K | Wil Lutz

TOP DROPS

QB | Matt Ryan , Mitch Trubisky; RB | Javonte Williams; WR | Mack Hollins, Robbie Anderson; TE | Irv Smith Jr.; D/ST | Steelers; K | Michael Badgley

QUARTERBACK

Zach Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards, one score and two interceptions in Week 4, his first start this season. He also scored a receiving touchdown.

Look for the Jets quarterback to be useful this season in good matchups, such as his Week 5 meeting with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allowed the second-most passing yards and fantasy points and the most rushing yards to quarterbacks through four weeks.

Wilson is a low-end QB1 this week if you are in a league with at least 14 teams and desperate for production at the position.

Jared Goff is another solid streaming option for Week 5. The Detroit Lions quarterback ranks fifth in fantasy points per game at the position, trailing only Lamar Jackson , Josh Allen , Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes .

Goff torched the Seattle Seahawks for 378 yards and four scores in Week 4, despite playing without star running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He threw at least two touchdown passes in three of his four starts. He also eclipsed 250 passing yards and three of four starts.

This week, the Lions will face the New England Patriots. The Patriots allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four weeks. Goff deserves a roster spot, even if he is just your bye-week option.

RUNNING BACK

Brian Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are my top waiver wire targets this week, but the latter option should provide more immediate value.

The Atlanta Falcons lost top running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a knee injury in Week 4. Allgeier turned his increased opportunities into 10 carries for 84 yards and one catch for 20 yards in the Falcons' 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

I expect Allgeier to provide low-end RB2 or flex value for as long as Patterson remains out, which will be at least four weeks. The Falcons offense takes a hit with the loss of Patterson, and likely will be forced to throw more. I would like to see more involvement from Allgeier as a pass catcher before expressing too much confidence in him for fantasy football purposes, but he is a must-add player in all formats.

The Falcons also get a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 and should be avoided in starting lineups if you have a better option at the running back slot.

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body in August and missed the Washington Commanders' first four games this season. The Commanders opted to activate Robinson this week off the non-football injury list. They will have 21 days to place him on their active roster or place him on injured reserve.

Coach Ron Rivera has yet to rule the rookie out for the Commanders' Week 5 matchup, but he is too risky to start in fantasy football even if he is available. Robinson was expected to start over Antonio Gibson earlier this year, before his incident. I believe he still has a chance to claim the RB1 role in Washington.

He could turn into a great RB2 value for fantasy teams and should be added in all leagues. The Commanders' next two games are against the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears, who both rank inside the bottom half of the league for rushing yards allowed to running backs.

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone is another interesting option, but his path to productivity is a bit more uncertain. Melvin Gordon totaled just eight yards on three carries in Week 4 and has had trouble with fumbling. Boone totaled 20 yards on his three carries Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett stated that Gordon will take over as the team's top back, but also mentioned Boone will receive more opportunities going forward. Boone should be added to your bench, but can't be started until he receives at least 10 touches in a game.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Gallup is my top wide receiver target for Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys target's ownership percentage remains under 50% in many leagues, but he could be in line for a great role, especially once starting quarterback Dak Prescott returns.

Prescott is expected to return from an injury hiatus this week. Look for Gallup to provide inconsistent WR3 value for the rest of the season.

Gallup totaled two catches for 24 yards and a score in Week 4 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The five-year veteran will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

The Rams allowed the second-most receiving yards and third-most fantasy points to wide receivers through four weeks. Gallup has a great chance to find the end zone for his second score of the season when the Cowboys battle the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

TIGHT END

Both of my tight end targets this week are only useful in leagues that require starting the position. Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst will be among my Top 14 options for the position in Week 5.

Dissly scored in three of his four games this season. The Seattle Seahawks tight end also eclipsed at least 30 yards in those three appearances. He is a touchdown-or-bust option, but early usage serves as evidence for the Seahawks' dependence on the tight end in the red zone.

Hurst earned at least four targets in three of his four starts this season. He also scored his first touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

Hurst is another touchdown-or-bust option, but I also think he could near 80 yards in some games this season while catching passes from Joe Burrow .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com