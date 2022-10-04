ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Be Prepared For Detours With This Garden State Parkway Ramp Project

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Exit 105 interchange (HIghlighted near center) Photo Credit: NJ Turnpike Authority

If you take Route 36 to the Garden Stae Parkway southbound, you're in for some detours during the next eight months.

That's the word from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which is continuing a $17 million bridge rehabilitation project in Tinton Falls.

The project consists of four work areas. To complete each work area, a full closure of that ramp will be required and traffic will be detoured to either Interchanges 102 or 109.

The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4 through mid_May 2023.

Interchange 105 was originally constructed in 1955 and consisted of one structure carrying Route 36 traffic over the two northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway to the two southbound lanes. The interchange was expanded in 1974 when the parkway added the northbound and southbound inner roadway. The current configuration includes six bridge structures that carry traffic over Garden State Parkway Mainline, servicing NJ Route 36 and Jersey shore communities.

In recent years, deterioration of the superstructure and deck has required the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to perform priority maintenance repairs to ensure the continued safe travel of vehicles. The bridge substructure units (existing piers and abutments) are in satisfactory condition; however, the superstructure is deteriorated and is approaching the end of its useful life.

