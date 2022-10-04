ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early

By Will Ebiefung
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Stocks are in a tailspin with the S&P 500 down a dizzying 24% year to date. This market volatility presents unique challenges if you are planning for retirement. That said, sustainable dividend-paying stocks like Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) can help your portfolio weather the storm.

Philip Morris International

According to Business Insider , tobacco has been America's top-performing industry for more than 100 years, turning $1 invested in the year 1900 to a staggering $6,000,000 by 2015. And while the industry's days of breakneck growth are behind it, innovative companies like Philip Morris International can continue generating value for investors by adapting to the increasing health consciousness among consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHlSu_0iLUKTU700

Image source: Getty Images.

Philip Morris is going all in on its pivot to smoke-free and reduced-risk tobacco products, which can help the company reinvent itself as a safer alternative to rivals. As of the second quarter, these items make up roughly 30% of revenue. And the company plans to bring that percentage above 50% by 2025. To help reach this goal, management has embarked on a series of acquisitions -- including a yet uncompleted $16 billion bid for smoke-free oral tobacco (snus) maker Swedish Match, which could help diversify Philip Morris' product mix and expand its distribution network.

Philip Morris has also acquired full-fledged healthcare companies like Vectura (purchased for $1.45 billion in 2021). Vectura specializes in inhalent-based medications and could help its new parent company develop safer ways to administer nicotine products.

For income investors, Philip Morris is a great option because of its generous return of value to shareholders. With a dividend yield of 5.8%, it trounces the S&P 500's average of just 1.7%. The company also offers a generous stock buyback policy with up to $7 billion in share repurchases authorized for the three years following the second quarter of 2021.

Vector Group

As an addictive product, tobacco is recession-resistant. Consumers will still need their fix -- even in a challenging economy. Vector Group takes the industry's natural advantages a step further by focusing on the discount side of the market. The company's massive dividend and reasonable valuation are icing on the cake for investors.

Second-quarter earnings demonstrate the strength of Vector Group's business model in challenging economic conditions. Revenue jumped 15% year over year to $387 million, driven by strength in the discount tobacco business. Vector Group seems to be benefiting from persistently high inflation in the U.S. economy, which encourages consumers to buy cheaper cigarettes such as its Montego, Eagle 20's, and Pyramid.

These products are 50%, 30%, and 15% cheaper, respectively, than the leading premium brands, according to management.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 7.7, Vector Group stock is also cheap compared to the S&P 500 average of 18. The company's low valuation has led to an abnormally high dividend yield of 9%. And at a cost of $63.3 million in the second quarter, the payout looks sustainable compared to the $211.2 million Vector Group generated from operating activities in the period.

Betting on stability

Philip Morris and Vector Group offer investors a great way to earn sustainable high yields in uncertain market conditions. But they achieve their safety in different ways. Philip Morris' investments in new technologies shield it from problems in any specific product line, while Vector Group's focus on the discount tobacco market makes it particularly recession-resistant. Both companies could have a place in a diversified investment portfolio.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
MARKETS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

