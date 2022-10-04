Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager
HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Varnville, SC – Hampton Regional Medical Center is excited to welcome Karen A. Terry, MPH, as its new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Terry brings 15 years of experience in health administration and community leadership to HRMC. Most recently,...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County child sees Make-A-Wish dreams come true
Thanks to caring volunteers and organizations, a local child suffering from serious health challenges is beginning to see his Make-A-Wish dreams come true. A Make-A-Wish celebration was held in Varnville on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Colton Cain, the grandchild of Steve and Sherry Crosby. Cain, a 6-year-old from the Nixville area, has captured the hearts of the medical teams working with him despite his many physical, cognitive and communicative challenges.
Savannah Tribune
16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns
The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
Lowcountry animal shelter asking for volunteers amid animal overcrowding
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help after volunteers say the increase in animals is overwhelming. Over the last five months, the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission has seen an increase in animals. Every summer the shelter sees an increase in both dogs and cats but Executive Director, Caitlyn […]
gsabizwire.com
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery
Bringing a scrumptiously unparalleled new menu. Located inside Hyatt Regency Savannah, this spacious hotel has a front seat to the best the city has to offer. Hyatt Regency Savannah’s greatest allure is its view and proximity to the heart of Savannah. Squarely overlooking the Savannah River, River Street runs through it, putting patrons an elevator ride away from everything the city’s historic district has to offer. To fuel guests and locals, Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery is serving up delectable fare for lunch from blue crab fritters to a fall arugula salad. For dinnertime, you can enjoy Moss + Oak’s redesigned fall menu including sautéed mussels and Chorizo or the blackened flounder finished off with crawfish Étouffée. Dishes served using sustainably sourced and local ingredients and to be remembered long after they are devoured.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
beaufortcountysc.gov
County Paving Projects Begin This Week
This week, Beaufort County is beginning roadway repairs and paving on several roads in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Yemassee. Beaufort County hired F&ME Consultants, Inc. in 2021 to conduct a pavement condition survey on all County-owned roads five years after implementing the 2017 Five-Year Pavement Preservation Program. The results of the study helped develop the 2022/2023 paving plan.
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving. State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah. This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be...
hiltonheadsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
blufftontoday.com
Gopher Hill Festival celebrates its 50th year, Oct. 6-8, in Ridgeland
The 50th Gopher Hill Festival Oct. 6-8 in Ridgeland will feature events for both young and old, as organizers expect the largest crowds ever for the events. "We just get bigger every year, and this year we are expecting the best numbers yet because we are celebrating the 50th year of the festival," said Festival Chair Linda Dailey, also this year's grand marshal.
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
wtoc.com
Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
Thousands of starfish wash ashore on Folly Beach after Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Visitors who ventured out to Folly Beach in the days after Hurricane Ian were met with a surprising sight on the sand. Users took to social media over the weekend to share photos and videos of thousands of stranded starfish scattered along the shore. According to the South Carolina Department of […]
Gallery: Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer at First Tabernacle Church
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer was at the First Tabernacle Church on Sunday! Take a look at the photo gallery below.
