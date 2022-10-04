Bringing a scrumptiously unparalleled new menu. Located inside Hyatt Regency Savannah, this spacious hotel has a front seat to the best the city has to offer. Hyatt Regency Savannah’s greatest allure is its view and proximity to the heart of Savannah. Squarely overlooking the Savannah River, River Street runs through it, putting patrons an elevator ride away from everything the city’s historic district has to offer. To fuel guests and locals, Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery is serving up delectable fare for lunch from blue crab fritters to a fall arugula salad. For dinnertime, you can enjoy Moss + Oak’s redesigned fall menu including sautéed mussels and Chorizo or the blackened flounder finished off with crawfish Étouffée. Dishes served using sustainably sourced and local ingredients and to be remembered long after they are devoured.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO