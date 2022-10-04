ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

blufftontoday.com

News About Town: HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager

HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Varnville, SC – Hampton Regional Medical Center is excited to welcome Karen A. Terry, MPH, as its new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Terry brings 15 years of experience in health administration and community leadership to HRMC. Most recently,...
HAMPTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County child sees Make-A-Wish dreams come true

Thanks to caring volunteers and organizations, a local child suffering from serious health challenges is beginning to see his Make-A-Wish dreams come true. A Make-A-Wish celebration was held in Varnville on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Colton Cain, the grandchild of Steve and Sherry Crosby. Cain, a 6-year-old from the Nixville area, has captured the hearts of the medical teams working with him despite his many physical, cognitive and communicative challenges.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Savannah Tribune

16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns

The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Society
gsabizwire.com

Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community

Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery

Bringing a scrumptiously unparalleled new menu. Located inside Hyatt Regency Savannah, this spacious hotel has a front seat to the best the city has to offer. Hyatt Regency Savannah’s greatest allure is its view and proximity to the heart of Savannah. Squarely overlooking the Savannah River, River Street runs through it, putting patrons an elevator ride away from everything the city’s historic district has to offer. To fuel guests and locals, Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery is serving up delectable fare for lunch from blue crab fritters to a fall arugula salad. For dinnertime, you can enjoy Moss + Oak’s redesigned fall menu including sautéed mussels and Chorizo or the blackened flounder finished off with crawfish Étouffée. Dishes served using sustainably sourced and local ingredients and to be remembered long after they are devoured.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

County Paving Projects Begin This Week

This week, Beaufort County is beginning roadway repairs and paving on several roads in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Yemassee. Beaufort County hired F&ME Consultants, Inc. in 2021 to conduct a pavement condition survey on all County-owned roads five years after implementing the 2017 Five-Year Pavement Preservation Program. The results of the study helped develop the 2022/2023 paving plan.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”  Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving. State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah. This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be...
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadsun.com

Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence

Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Charities
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Gopher Hill Festival celebrates its 50th year, Oct. 6-8, in Ridgeland

The 50th Gopher Hill Festival Oct. 6-8 in Ridgeland will feature events for both young and old, as organizers expect the largest crowds ever for the events. "We just get bigger every year, and this year we are expecting the best numbers yet because we are celebrating the 50th year of the festival," said Festival Chair Linda Dailey, also this year's grand marshal.
RIDGELAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

