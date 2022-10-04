Mary Ann Williams Goldwire is a 2019 retiree of 45 years of dedicated service from Savannah State University where she spent four decades helping faculty staff and students in a variety of capacities. Goldwire worked as a Secretary in the Office of Extended Services; Counselor/TRIO Program; Adult Education Instructor; Reading Program Assistant in the Department of Special Studies; Assistant Coordinator and Coordinator for Academic Advising Mentoring Programs; Advisor for Early College Students; the e-Core Liaison for MOWR (Move on When Ready Students) and; the in- terim Director for the Center for Academic Success. In addition, Goldwire served on numerous committees and task forces for countless university events and projects including presidential inaugurations, homecoming coronations, strategic planning, and fundraising activities.

