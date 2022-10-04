Read full article on original website
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
yourislandnews.com
Concert event marks Palmetto Animal League’s 12th birthday
Mingle with some of the Lowcountry’s cutest and most eligible dogs at the first Mutt Mixer concert event supporting pet rescue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at AutoNation Subaru Hilton Head. Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages, door prizes, and live music by the bluegrass...
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager
HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Varnville, SC – Hampton Regional Medical Center is excited to welcome Karen A. Terry, MPH, as its new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Terry brings 15 years of experience in health administration and community leadership to HRMC. Most recently,...
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
hiltonheadsun.com
Bluffton Library to host global online writing challenge
“Water for Elephants” spent weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and generated a movie that starred Reese Witherspoon and Hal Holbrook, among others. Young adult books “Anna and the French Kiss” and “Cinder” are reportedly headed to the big screen, as is the post-apocalyptic zombie novel “The Forest of Hands and Teeth.”
gsabizwire.com
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
wtoc.com
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
In Party-Filled Savannah, The Club at Savannah Harbor Handles the Golf Equation
The former Legends of Golf host is back to its high standard after a greens renovation; plenty of bars and restaurants beckon after the round.
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 Queen Mary Ann W. Goldwire ~ Class Of 1974
Mary Ann Williams Goldwire is a 2019 retiree of 45 years of dedicated service from Savannah State University where she spent four decades helping faculty staff and students in a variety of capacities. Goldwire worked as a Secretary in the Office of Extended Services; Counselor/TRIO Program; Adult Education Instructor; Reading Program Assistant in the Department of Special Studies; Assistant Coordinator and Coordinator for Academic Advising Mentoring Programs; Advisor for Early College Students; the e-Core Liaison for MOWR (Move on When Ready Students) and; the in- terim Director for the Center for Academic Success. In addition, Goldwire served on numerous committees and task forces for countless university events and projects including presidential inaugurations, homecoming coronations, strategic planning, and fundraising activities.
Lowcountry organization gives grant funding to local nonprofits
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — A Lowcountry organization is giving grant funding to local nonprofits. Long Cove Club is awarding over $200,000 in grant funds to nonprofits in Beaufort and Jasper counties. It will help assist individuals in need with education, health, food, and housing. The Lowcountry organization is dedicated to funding these local […]
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: ‘Biggest and Best Ever’ Savannah Greek Festival ready for its comeback
Pardon the cliché, but Tommy Danos sounded like his hair was on fire. For the first 90 seconds of our chat via phone this week, I thought all I was going to get was one word answers. That has a way of making it difficult to write a story. It can, however, give you a pretty good idea of the temperature in the room.
WJCL
Savannah Greek Festival returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
WJCL
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
