Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
hiltonheadsun.com
Zonta Club of Hilton Head celebrates 40th anniversary
It all started with just a couple of friends. In the 1970s on Hilton Head Island, population 2,500, everyone knew everyone. They were the pioneers in developing the community that Charles Fraser was building. Arriving on the island about the same time around 1978, and no doubt attending the famed...
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager
HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Varnville, SC – Hampton Regional Medical Center is excited to welcome Karen A. Terry, MPH, as its new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Terry brings 15 years of experience in health administration and community leadership to HRMC. Most recently,...
hiltonheadsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
hiltonheadsun.com
Trampolines, escape rooms, Perk on the island, and a Messex reboot
We have seen a storm of new business activity over the past few weeks. Let’s get you caught up on the latest doings around the Lowcountry entrepreneurial community. Trampoline park coming to Bluffton: Families desperate for more indoor entertainment options, rejoice. Bluffton residents Haleigh and David Johnston have felt your pain and decided to get proactive. They have signed an agreement to bring the Altitude Trampoline Park to the U.S. 278 corridor.
blufftontoday.com
HC Chamber of Commerce Spotlight: Meet the Regions Bank team
Author's Note: In support of the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce's membership drive, this is part of a regular feature on new members of the local chamber. Regions Bank has been a staple in the Hampton community since the late 1950s. At Regions, our company values are not just words on paper; they are values that reflect the ethics and commitment of more than 23,000 associates. Our values are a promise of how we will do business and serve as the measuring stick upon which to judge our behavior and results: Put People First – Do What is Right- Focus on Your Customer- Reach Higher- Enjoy Life! Regions aims to be the premier regional financial institution in America through being deeply embedded in its communities, operating as one team with the highest integrity, providing unique and extraordinary service to all its customers, and offering an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth for its associates.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery
Bringing a scrumptiously unparalleled new menu. Located inside Hyatt Regency Savannah, this spacious hotel has a front seat to the best the city has to offer. Hyatt Regency Savannah’s greatest allure is its view and proximity to the heart of Savannah. Squarely overlooking the Savannah River, River Street runs through it, putting patrons an elevator ride away from everything the city’s historic district has to offer. To fuel guests and locals, Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery is serving up delectable fare for lunch from blue crab fritters to a fall arugula salad. For dinnertime, you can enjoy Moss + Oak’s redesigned fall menu including sautéed mussels and Chorizo or the blackened flounder finished off with crawfish Étouffée. Dishes served using sustainably sourced and local ingredients and to be remembered long after they are devoured.
eatstayplaybeaufort.com
Habersham Harvest Festival: Vintage Fair & Family Fun coming up October 14-16, 2022
Some good ol’ Lowcountry Fall fun is just around the corner at the Habersham Harvest Festival beginning Friday, October 14th through Sunday, October 16th!. This lively street festival with a vintage fair theme features family activities, popular local food purveyors, and artisan crafts. It’s a celebration of the autumn season that has become a favorite throughout the Lowcountry. Bring the family and spend your day enjoying great local food, browsing art, and craft vendors, and listening to live music on the main stage. There will be plenty of activities for kids of all ages including the ever-popular 47-ft Ferris wheel, vintage carnival rides, contests, a hayride, face painters, a petting zoo, and so much more!
hiltonheadsun.com
Banding together to bring awareness, end Parkinson’s
For local art photographer Jeff Keefer, finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease is personal. But he says that being diagnosed with the disease in 2007 didn’t create a sense of despair, but rather it sparked a desire to get involved in Parkinson’s research. “I found there were...
yourislandnews.com
Concert event marks Palmetto Animal League’s 12th birthday
Mingle with some of the Lowcountry’s cutest and most eligible dogs at the first Mutt Mixer concert event supporting pet rescue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at AutoNation Subaru Hilton Head. Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages, door prizes, and live music by the bluegrass...
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 Queen Mary Ann W. Goldwire ~ Class Of 1974
Mary Ann Williams Goldwire is a 2019 retiree of 45 years of dedicated service from Savannah State University where she spent four decades helping faculty staff and students in a variety of capacities. Goldwire worked as a Secretary in the Office of Extended Services; Counselor/TRIO Program; Adult Education Instructor; Reading Program Assistant in the Department of Special Studies; Assistant Coordinator and Coordinator for Academic Advising Mentoring Programs; Advisor for Early College Students; the e-Core Liaison for MOWR (Move on When Ready Students) and; the in- terim Director for the Center for Academic Success. In addition, Goldwire served on numerous committees and task forces for countless university events and projects including presidential inaugurations, homecoming coronations, strategic planning, and fundraising activities.
hiltonheadsun.com
Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity dedicates 122nd home
On Sept. 15th, at a new home on Hilton Head Island, donors, volunteers, and friends gather to dedicate Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity’s 122nd completed house. This house will become the home of the Almaraz family, who went through a grueling application process and provided more than 400 sweat-equity hours to the local Habitat affiliate.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
Critically acclaimed actors, award winners to head to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This month, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be presenting the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival which commemorates cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. The festival will begin on Saturday, Oct. 22 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 29. To purchase tickets or passes click here. SCAD […]
wtoc.com
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
WJCL
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
