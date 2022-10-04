Author's Note: In support of the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce's membership drive, this is part of a regular feature on new members of the local chamber. Regions Bank has been a staple in the Hampton community since the late 1950s. At Regions, our company values are not just words on paper; they are values that reflect the ethics and commitment of more than 23,000 associates. Our values are a promise of how we will do business and serve as the measuring stick upon which to judge our behavior and results: Put People First – Do What is Right- Focus on Your Customer- Reach Higher- Enjoy Life! Regions aims to be the premier regional financial institution in America through being deeply embedded in its communities, operating as one team with the highest integrity, providing unique and extraordinary service to all its customers, and offering an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth for its associates.

HAMPTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO