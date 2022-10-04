ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Fast Casual

Jinya makes South Carolina debut

Jinya Ramen Bar is making waves in South Carolina's Hilton Head Island by opening at 95 Mathews Dr. Guests may choose from over a dozen ramen dishes featuring a balance of noodles with broth, slowly simmered for 20 hours to ensure a deep flavor, according to Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Iron Horses tamed, convincingly defeated in region opener loss

For the second time in three weeks, a talented running back and his cast of linemen were too much for the Philip Simmons High School football team. Beaufort’s Kacy Fields ran inside, outside and into the endzone to lead the Eagles to a 34-14 victory over the Iron Horses on Sept. 28, a game moved up two days on the schedule because of the impending threat of Hurricane Ian.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?

Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

LOCKDOWNS: Shooting ‘hoax’ reported in over a dozen SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students, teachers, and staff were sent into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties across the state. In the end, there were no confirmed shots fired or injuries, with many sheriffs across...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Trampolines, escape rooms, Perk on the island, and a Messex reboot

We have seen a storm of new business activity over the past few weeks. Let’s get you caught up on the latest doings around the Lowcountry entrepreneurial community. Trampoline park coming to Bluffton: Families desperate for more indoor entertainment options, rejoice. Bluffton residents Haleigh and David Johnston have felt your pain and decided to get proactive. They have signed an agreement to bring the Altitude Trampoline Park to the U.S. 278 corridor.
BLUFFTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort

Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity receives $50 K grant

Lowcountry Ministries Fund and The Palmetto Project, in cooperation with The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, have awarded a $50,000 grant to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. The Lowcountry Ministries Fund was created in response to the fatal attack on a Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

HC Chamber of Commerce Spotlight: Meet the Regions Bank team

Author's Note: In support of the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce's membership drive, this is part of a regular feature on new members of the local chamber. Regions Bank has been a staple in the Hampton community since the late 1950s. At Regions, our company values are not just words on paper; they are values that reflect the ethics and commitment of more than 23,000 associates. Our values are a promise of how we will do business and serve as the measuring stick upon which to judge our behavior and results: Put People First – Do What is Right- Focus on Your Customer- Reach Higher- Enjoy Life! Regions aims to be the premier regional financial institution in America through being deeply embedded in its communities, operating as one team with the highest integrity, providing unique and extraordinary service to all its customers, and offering an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth for its associates.
HAMPTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Ace Basin Squadron Hosts Tuskegee Airmen at Former Walterboro Army Air Field

The South Carolina Wing’s ACE Basin Squadron welcomed members of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of The Tuskegee Airmen to the Low Country Regional Airport in Walterboro this past Saturday to share with the Squadron the enduring legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Presentations were made by U.S. Air Force Veterans James Hampton and Barron Wilkins, followed by a Question and Answer session by phone with Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene J. Richardson, Jr.
WALTERBORO, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

County Paving Projects Begin This Week

This week, Beaufort County is beginning roadway repairs and paving on several roads in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Yemassee. Beaufort County hired F&ME Consultants, Inc. in 2021 to conduct a pavement condition survey on all County-owned roads five years after implementing the 2017 Five-Year Pavement Preservation Program. The results of the study helped develop the 2022/2023 paving plan.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence

Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah

When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
SAVANNAH, GA

