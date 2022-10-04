Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
Jinya makes South Carolina debut
Jinya Ramen Bar is making waves in South Carolina's Hilton Head Island by opening at 95 Mathews Dr. Guests may choose from over a dozen ramen dishes featuring a balance of noodles with broth, slowly simmered for 20 hours to ensure a deep flavor, according to Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi.
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
thedanielislandnews.com
Iron Horses tamed, convincingly defeated in region opener loss
For the second time in three weeks, a talented running back and his cast of linemen were too much for the Philip Simmons High School football team. Beaufort’s Kacy Fields ran inside, outside and into the endzone to lead the Eagles to a 34-14 victory over the Iron Horses on Sept. 28, a game moved up two days on the schedule because of the impending threat of Hurricane Ian.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster responds to fake school shooting reports from across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. Below: Beaufort High School following report of shots fired. "There's no excuse for that kind...
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
WJCL
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
iheart.com
LOCKDOWNS: Shooting ‘hoax’ reported in over a dozen SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students, teachers, and staff were sent into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties across the state. In the end, there were no confirmed shots fired or injuries, with many sheriffs across...
hiltonheadsun.com
Trampolines, escape rooms, Perk on the island, and a Messex reboot
We have seen a storm of new business activity over the past few weeks. Let’s get you caught up on the latest doings around the Lowcountry entrepreneurial community. Trampoline park coming to Bluffton: Families desperate for more indoor entertainment options, rejoice. Bluffton residents Haleigh and David Johnston have felt your pain and decided to get proactive. They have signed an agreement to bring the Altitude Trampoline Park to the U.S. 278 corridor.
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
yourislandnews.com
LowCountry Habitat for Humanity receives $50 K grant
Lowcountry Ministries Fund and The Palmetto Project, in cooperation with The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, have awarded a $50,000 grant to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. The Lowcountry Ministries Fund was created in response to the fatal attack on a Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on...
blufftontoday.com
HC Chamber of Commerce Spotlight: Meet the Regions Bank team
Author's Note: In support of the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce's membership drive, this is part of a regular feature on new members of the local chamber. Regions Bank has been a staple in the Hampton community since the late 1950s. At Regions, our company values are not just words on paper; they are values that reflect the ethics and commitment of more than 23,000 associates. Our values are a promise of how we will do business and serve as the measuring stick upon which to judge our behavior and results: Put People First – Do What is Right- Focus on Your Customer- Reach Higher- Enjoy Life! Regions aims to be the premier regional financial institution in America through being deeply embedded in its communities, operating as one team with the highest integrity, providing unique and extraordinary service to all its customers, and offering an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth for its associates.
walterborolive.com
Ace Basin Squadron Hosts Tuskegee Airmen at Former Walterboro Army Air Field
The South Carolina Wing’s ACE Basin Squadron welcomed members of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of The Tuskegee Airmen to the Low Country Regional Airport in Walterboro this past Saturday to share with the Squadron the enduring legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Presentations were made by U.S. Air Force Veterans James Hampton and Barron Wilkins, followed by a Question and Answer session by phone with Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene J. Richardson, Jr.
wtoc.com
FBI involved in investigation into ‘shots fired’ call at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as of 11:11 a.m. the school had been cleared. No shooting victims or shooter were found. The FBI...
beaufortcountysc.gov
County Paving Projects Begin This Week
This week, Beaufort County is beginning roadway repairs and paving on several roads in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Yemassee. Beaufort County hired F&ME Consultants, Inc. in 2021 to conduct a pavement condition survey on all County-owned roads five years after implementing the 2017 Five-Year Pavement Preservation Program. The results of the study helped develop the 2022/2023 paving plan.
hiltonheadsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
