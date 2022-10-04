Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager
HRMC names new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Varnville, SC – Hampton Regional Medical Center is excited to welcome Karen A. Terry, MPH, as its new Physician Practice Manager at Coastal Plains. Terry brings 15 years of experience in health administration and community leadership to HRMC. Most recently,...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County child sees Make-A-Wish dreams come true
Thanks to caring volunteers and organizations, a local child suffering from serious health challenges is beginning to see his Make-A-Wish dreams come true. A Make-A-Wish celebration was held in Varnville on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Colton Cain, the grandchild of Steve and Sherry Crosby. Cain, a 6-year-old from the Nixville area, has captured the hearts of the medical teams working with him despite his many physical, cognitive and communicative challenges.
wtoc.com
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
hiltonheadsun.com
Bluffton Library to host global online writing challenge
“Water for Elephants” spent weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and generated a movie that starred Reese Witherspoon and Hal Holbrook, among others. Young adult books “Anna and the French Kiss” and “Cinder” are reportedly headed to the big screen, as is the post-apocalyptic zombie novel “The Forest of Hands and Teeth.”
hiltonheadsun.com
Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity dedicates 122nd home
On Sept. 15th, at a new home on Hilton Head Island, donors, volunteers, and friends gather to dedicate Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity’s 122nd completed house. This house will become the home of the Almaraz family, who went through a grueling application process and provided more than 400 sweat-equity hours to the local Habitat affiliate.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Lowcountry animal shelter asking for volunteers amid animal overcrowding
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help after volunteers say the increase in animals is overwhelming. Over the last five months, the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission has seen an increase in animals. Every summer the shelter sees an increase in both dogs and cats but Executive Director, Caitlyn […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
Savannah Bananas unveil Banana Ball World Tour 2023 schedule
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas started their World Tour with a single city in 2021: Mobile, Alabama. Although they expanded the tour in 2022, the Bananas kept their traveling exhibition series to just the southeast. “We got made fun of a lot, calling it the World Tour but we only stayed in three […]
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
Hollywood, South Carolina couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A couple from Hollywood, South Carolina will celebrate 75 years of marriage this year. The special couple, both aged 96, still love, laugh, and sing their way through a lifelong marriage. The price of gas was .23 a gallon 75 years ago. Jackie Robinson took to the field for the Brooklyn […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
New Dates Announced for Tanger Concert in the Beer Garden, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14
Tanger Outlets Savannah announces new dates for its TangerConcert Series in the new Beer Garden behind Texas Roadhouse, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. The Tanger Concert Series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with Community Sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life, and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Wed 10.05.22
THERE IS A DEAL, SHAKY AS IT MIGHT BE, BETWEEN BEAUFORT COUNTY AND THE TOWN OF HILTON HEAD TO PROCEED WITH THE HIGHWAY 278 BRIDGE PROJECT, TOWN COUNCIL PASSING BY A 4-3 VOTE A ‘MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING’ THAT ALLOWS THE COUNTY TO MOVE ON WITH GETTING THE PROJECT GOING, WHILE STILL ALLOWING THE TOWN A FINAL RIGHT OF REFUSAL ON THE PROJECT. THE FOUR YES VOTES ON THE DEAL WERE FROM COUNCIL MEMBERS AND MAYOR MCCANN, WHO ARE LEAVING OFFICE A MONTH FROM NOW. THE PRIMARY DRIVER TO KEEPING THE PROJECT ALIVE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF LOSING OVER 120-MILLION IN STATE FUNDING IF THE DELAY GOES ANY LONGER.
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
connectsavannah.com
GET YOUR GREEK ON: There are several local spots that serve up amazing Mediterranean food year-round
The Savannah Greek Festival is fast approaching and it’s easily one of THE best places to enjoy authentic Greek cuisine. But it only lasts for a few days, and once it’s over, you may be left wondering where else you can go to eat a mouthwatering Mediterranean meal.
