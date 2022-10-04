Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Banana Ball coming to Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Savannah Bananas will be in Charleston, West Virginia on Friday, April 21, 2023.
WSAZ
Preparing for Halloween with Kid’s Sale
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Halloween, and time is running out to find the perfect costume. Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find the perfect costume for your little ones. This segment is sponsored content...
WSAZ
State leaders discuss West Virginia School Safety Initative
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Safer schools in West Virginia, leaders say, is the goal of the West Virginia Safety School Initiative. The $2 million plan was announced on Tuesday. West Virginia state leaders hope this plan will help prevent the unthinkable, an act of violence at a school. Rob Cunningham,...
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Gov. Justice unveils $2 million W.Va. School Safety Initiative plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday has released the West Virginia School Safety Initiative, a $2 million plan to help protect students and staff in the event of a school shooting or other violence. Last month, the governor directed the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to...
WSAZ
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomes animal evacuees from Puerto Rico
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As so many recover from destructive hurricane storms, shelter pets all over the world are impacted too. To help out, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is joining in to evacuate these animals. 32 dogs from a shelter in Puerto Rico flew to Charleston and arrived Thursday afternoon.
WSAZ
FestivFALL is back
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
WSAZ
Laid Back Country Picker and Honey to perform at Milton Pumpkin Festival
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Laid Back Country Picker and Honey have been making headlines, and now they’re headed to the Pumpkin Festival in Milton, W.Va. They stopped by First Look at Four with a preview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Deputies searching for woman after camper fire in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha Sheriff’s Department are searching for a woman after a camper burned down Thursday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”. Deputies were able to identify the woman who...
WSAZ
‘Tis the season to talk toys
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elizabeth Werner, a true resource on play, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share some of the toys and companies that are trending and have been nominated for The Toy of the Year awards.
WSAZ
Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is exploring ways to restructure its park system. There are currently ten city parks, but with a loss of income tax revenue over the last few decades, it has been difficult to maintain those parks. “What we have right now is not...
WSAZ
Bonfire rebuilt after vandals cause original to burn down a day early
MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Scott High School, one of their traditions is to build a bonfire during homecoming week, but after an overnight fire, it wasn’t clear if it could be rebuilt in time. Scott High School principal Dr. Jacob Messer said despite the fire, he was confident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
WSAZ
Multiple overdoses reported at jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple inmates overdosed Monday at the South Central Regional Jail, West Virginia State Police said. Troopers responded to the jail where four inmates were given Narcan and taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. According to a WVSP news release, three more inmates were...
WSAZ
Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
WSAZ
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
WSAZ
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools released a statement Wednesday morning following the deaths of two students Tuesday evening. The two teenagers who attended West Carter High School died in a crash along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. Carter County Schools...
WSAZ
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
WSAZ
Tips for dealing with brush fire season
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The cooler air and golden leaves are telltale signs of fall, but the drop in temps do come with added risk. “Our fire season runs from October 1 to November 30 in Ohio,” said Dale Egbert, forest manager at Shawnee State Forest. His team has...
Comments / 1