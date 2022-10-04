ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Preparing for Halloween with Kid’s Sale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Halloween, and time is running out to find the perfect costume. Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find the perfect costume for your little ones. This segment is sponsored content...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

State leaders discuss West Virginia School Safety Initative

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Safer schools in West Virginia, leaders say, is the goal of the West Virginia Safety School Initiative. The $2 million plan was announced on Tuesday. West Virginia state leaders hope this plan will help prevent the unthinkable, an act of violence at a school. Rob Cunningham,...
EDUCATION
Huntington, WV
Health
WSAZ

Gov. Justice unveils $2 million W.Va. School Safety Initiative plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday has released the West Virginia School Safety Initiative, a $2 million plan to help protect students and staff in the event of a school shooting or other violence. Last month, the governor directed the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to...
EDUCATION
WSAZ

FestivFALL is back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies searching for woman after camper fire in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha Sheriff’s Department are searching for a woman after a camper burned down Thursday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”. Deputies were able to identify the woman who...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

‘Tis the season to talk toys

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elizabeth Werner, a true resource on play, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share some of the toys and companies that are trending and have been nominated for The Toy of the Year awards.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is exploring ways to restructure its park system. There are currently ten city parks, but with a loss of income tax revenue over the last few decades, it has been difficult to maintain those parks. “What we have right now is not...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Health
WSAZ

Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multiple overdoses reported at jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple inmates overdosed Monday at the South Central Regional Jail, West Virginia State Police said. Troopers responded to the jail where four inmates were given Narcan and taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. According to a WVSP news release, three more inmates were...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools released a statement Wednesday morning following the deaths of two students Tuesday evening. The two teenagers who attended West Carter High School died in a crash along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. Carter County Schools...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tips for dealing with brush fire season

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The cooler air and golden leaves are telltale signs of fall, but the drop in temps do come with added risk. “Our fire season runs from October 1 to November 30 in Ohio,” said Dale Egbert, forest manager at Shawnee State Forest. His team has...
OHIO STATE

