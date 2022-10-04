Read full article on original website
yourislandnews.com
LowCountry Habitat for Humanity receives $50 K grant
Lowcountry Ministries Fund and The Palmetto Project, in cooperation with The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, have awarded a $50,000 grant to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. The Lowcountry Ministries Fund was created in response to the fatal attack on a Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
Lowcountry animal shelter asking for volunteers amid animal overcrowding
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help after volunteers say the increase in animals is overwhelming. Over the last five months, the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission has seen an increase in animals. Every summer the shelter sees an increase in both dogs and cats but Executive Director, Caitlyn […]
live5news.com
High school in Beaufort County under lockdown because of report of weapon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a high school student who potentially has a weapon on campus at a high school, prompting a lockdown. Deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
wtoc.com
FBI involved in investigation into ‘shots fired’ call at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as of 11:11 a.m. the school had been cleared. No shooting victims or shooter were found. The FBI...
Buddy Check 3: Survivor Deandrea Savage
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — In 2014, young and vibrant, Deandrea Savage was enjoying her job as a longshoreman on the Savannah River. She says a medication she was taking made her sick, and that November her world was turned upside down. Deandrea said, “One day I was having a hard time getting up out the […]
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861
Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
fox5atlanta.com
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
1 dead, 2 injured in North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call off Hunter’s Ridge Lane just after 2:30 p.m. First-arriving officers found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound at […]
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
