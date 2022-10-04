ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
yourislandnews.com

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity receives $50 K grant

Lowcountry Ministries Fund and The Palmetto Project, in cooperation with The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, have awarded a $50,000 grant to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. The Lowcountry Ministries Fund was created in response to the fatal attack on a Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner

Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
County
Hampton County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Society
County
Colleton County, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

Buddy Check 3: Survivor Deandrea Savage

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — In 2014, young and vibrant, Deandrea Savage was enjoying her job as a longshoreman on the Savannah River. She says a medication she was taking made her sick, and that November her world was turned upside down.   Deandrea said, “One day I was having a hard time getting up out the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Rape Crisis Center#Reminders#Racism#Hopeful Horizons#Dvam#South Carolinians
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?

Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
LocalNewsMatters.org

SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861

Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox5atlanta.com

Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
SAVANNAH, GA
FOX8 News

Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do.  Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 2 injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call off Hunter’s Ridge Lane just after 2:30 p.m. First-arriving officers found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
WSAV News 3

ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy