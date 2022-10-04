ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable

The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS News

Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned

Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Triumph,’ a Sleek 215-Foot Superyacht Named After a Vintage Motorcycle

Much like its owner who used to race motorbikes in the ’70s, Triumph put on quite a display at this week’s Monaco Yacht Show. The 215-foot Benetti-built boat is one of the most recent launches to come out of the Italian shipyard, boasting a helipad, sauna, beach club and an attention-grabbing 1959 Bonneville Triumph motorcycle installed in the upper salon.Despite being taxed and fully functional, the vintage bike, which comes directly from the owner’s personal collection, is kept as a museum piece. But the namesake yacht is anything but, with the owner enjoying long stints at sea with his wife,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Skelton
Road & Track

1971 Stutz Blackhawk Owned by Elvis Presley Goes to Auction

A 1971 Stutz Blackhawk, one of the 500-600 examples of the luxury car styled by former Chrysler designer Virgil Exner, is going on the block next month through Mecum Auctions. It’s not just anyone’s Blackhawk. This 1971 model belonged to the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, and the car has the documentation to prove it. A California new vehicle license from the same year is registered to Presley and a nameplate that reads “Elias Ghanem/A True Friend/Elvis Presley” is affixed to the dashboard.
ENTERTAINMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Historic art deco hotel off the coastline launches its own unique gin

An iconic Art Deco hotel situated off the coast of Devon has launched its own bespoke gin in partnership with one of UK’s most sustainable distilleries. Burgh Island Hotel's Burgh Island Gin is infused with 17 different botanicals including Rosa Rugosa and Gorse stemmed from Burgh Island. Burgh Island...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy