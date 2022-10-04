Much like its owner who used to race motorbikes in the ’70s, Triumph put on quite a display at this week’s Monaco Yacht Show. The 215-foot Benetti-built boat is one of the most recent launches to come out of the Italian shipyard, boasting a helipad, sauna, beach club and an attention-grabbing 1959 Bonneville Triumph motorcycle installed in the upper salon.Despite being taxed and fully functional, the vintage bike, which comes directly from the owner’s personal collection, is kept as a museum piece. But the namesake yacht is anything but, with the owner enjoying long stints at sea with his wife,...

