Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter
The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
Consultant describes option for renovating Cuyahoga County jail, but leaves cost estimate, new-jail debate unanswered
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A recent assessment of the Cuyahoga County jail gave the first clear picture of what a renovation could entail, but it did little to move the needle in the debate over whether it’s the better option to building a new facility. In a presentation, Tuesday,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
Two reports of child enticement reported in two days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported Sept. 28 that his teenage daughter said she was approached by a man in a black vehicle when leaving All City Candy on her way home from school the previous day. The girl said the man asked her if her mom was in the area. The incident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
New device effectively turns handgun into machine gun; police concerned
Illegal, dangerous, and potentially deadly new devices have been found in recent crimes in Northeast Ohio. The device brings a new concern for local law enforcement and across the country.
Lost for weeks, the Parma Heights newsletter finally starts arriving in mailboxes
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city believed the quarterly Parma Heights newsletter was headed into the hands of residents after it was sent out more than two weeks ago for mailing through the U.S. Postal Service. The problem is that the citywide mailer -- advertising everything from new events and...
cleveland19.com
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated. “Petty theft in front of your eyes people stealing stuff from your store, and you know that they are running away, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. You can see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Court rules police chief ‘shouldn’t have been fired’
The Trumbull County Common Pleas Court has overturned the termination of former Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.
TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
cleveland19.com
Psychic swindler: How police brought down a million dollar fortunetelling fraud
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly two decades, a Lake County woman ran simultaneous scams out of her Mentor psychic parlor and got away with it. That is, until her house of tarot cards finally came crashing down. Gina Miller, a self-proclaimed psychic, was convicted of stealing more than a...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
Ex-Kirtland police chief, accused of harassment and ‘habitual drunkenness,’ sues city over firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The former Kirtland police chief, fired last year over accusations of “habitual drunkenness” and making sexist, homophobic and racist comments, sued the city and about a dozen city officials on Tuesday. Ex-Police Chief Lance Nosse accused city officials of violating his rights by firing him...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Ohio babysitter charged with raping multiple children in his care; police seek additional victims
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged with six felony rape counts involving children he was paid professionally to babysit, and authorities are searching for potential additional victims. According to court records, Timothy Luna, 25, is being held on $500,000 bail and was also indicted on three...
Richmond Heights police survey local teachers on officers’ youth outreach
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Richmond Heights Police Department has conducted a survey of teachers, asking questions about how officers relate to students and teachers. The online Monkey survey of Richmond Heights School District teachers, which concluded Sept. 30, had the RHPD faring well.
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble
Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2