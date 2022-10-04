Read full article on original website
Related
Company offers workers six-figure salary and options to ‘work from anywhere’ – are you eligible
ONE of the world's most successful IT companies is offering candidates a six-figure salary and the option to "work from anywhere" as part of a huge recruitment drive - could you land the job?. Aussie software company Atlassian is aiming to recruit more than 1,000 new research and development employees.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Brags About Easy WFH Job on TikTok, Calls It "Free Money"
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many are sticking with work-from-home jobs to avoid commuting and because, in most jobs, employees can get more done from the comfort of their homes. In fact, according to a survey by Stanford, working from home increased productivity by 13 percent, and led to an increase...
Amazon launches new shopping site for those on government assistance
Shoppers on government assistance looking to make purchases online now have a new option with Amazon Access, the company’s new shopping portal that launched on Monday.
supplychain247.com
Talking Supply Chain Podcast: On the road at MHI with Noelle Russell
Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts. AI and the metaverse are among the most exciting and least understood emerging technologies in supply chain. In this special episode of Talking Supply Chain, we went on the road to MHI’s annual conference, to talk about their potential applications in supply chain with Noelle Russell, an AI executive at IBM, and part of the original team that developed Alexa at Amazon.
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Two TVs Together?
You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
supplychain247.com
It’s time to future-proof your supply chain on The Rebound Podcast
Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock talk to David Glick, Tom Raftery and Rick Watson about the most important trends shaping the future of supply chain management, from technology to sustainability to talent. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound, recorded live at this year’s ASCM Connect.
supplychain247.com
We ask Kevin Linderman which of his work he’d like to see replicated in this month’s JSCM video
Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM. In this month’s video from JOSCM, we do something a little different. Rather than focus on one publication,...
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
supplychain247.com
ACT Research and DAT Freight & Analytics announce strategic agreement
Two well-know trucking industry brands—ACT Research, a provider of data and analysis for trucks and other commercial vehicles, and DAT Freight & Analytics, operator of the largest North American-based truckload freight marketplace, with a database of $137 billion in annual market transactions—recently announced they entered into an agreement that they said “will enhance the service offerings of both organizations.”
supplychain247.com
Pritzker Private Capital to invest in Kenco Logistics
Pritzker Private Capital, a leader in family direct investing, today announced an agreement to invest in Kenco Logistics, one of North America’s leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) providers. PPC will invest alongside members of the Kenco management team to provide Kenco with additional financial resources and expertise to accelerate its growth, scale its innovative offering and strengthen its leadership as a world-class 3PL provider, the companies stated.
5 Best Garage Heaters Under $200, According to CNET
To keep your garage warm this winter, consider one of the following five garage heaters under $200 highlighted by CNET. The post 5 Best Garage Heaters Under $200, According to CNET appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
supplychain247.com
Industry celebrates MFG Day 2022
On Oct. 7, manufacturers across the country will open their doors in celebration of manufacturing in America. Students, parents, teachers, local leaders and many others will be welcomed into factories, technical schools and similar venues to see what modern manufacturing is about, according to The Manufacturing Institute (MI) —the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturing (NAM).
TechCrunch
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
Earn Some Extra Money as an Amazon Dropshipper
Learn how to sell products on Amazon without keeping any inventory with this course bundle.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on Apple products: Offers to expect on AirPods, Watch and iPhone
What’s that? A second Amazon Prime Day event? You read that right, your eyes really aren’t deceiving you. For the first time in Prime Day history, Amazon is indeed having a second sales bonanza, three months after its last one, and it’s all kicking off next week.Following months of rumours, Amazon has confirmed its big shopping event, officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be taking place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October.As always, it will be one of the best times to secure a bargain on a new TV, kitchen appliance, laptop, games console and peripheral or a new Amazon Echo smart...
Comments / 0