951thebull.com
Donald E. Caspersen, 80, New Hampton
Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
951thebull.com
One Person Dies After Weekend Fire in North Iowa
One person has died following an apartment fire in north Iowa last weekend. The Mason City Fire Department says they were called to The Manor on 3rd Street Northwest just after 6 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, light smoke was showing from a fifth floor window and the fire alarm was sounding.
951thebull.com
New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
951thebull.com
Charles City Chamber Bingo Nights to Return This Weekend
Chamber Bingo Nights return this weekend in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings this fall and winter at the Columbus Club beginning October 8th. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with regular bingo at 7 p.m....
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Twice as nice (again): Petersen sisters carrying on family volleyball tradition at Dike-New Hartford
By Bret Hayworth DIKE, Iowa — There are a lot of things that make Jadyn Petersen and Payton Petersen feel proud. They are appreciative to be among the latest bunch of Dike-New Hartford volleyball performers who have made all-state teams, earned college scholarships and amassed 15 ...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
1650thefan.com
Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
951thebull.com
Floyd County Vaccination Numbers Show Height of COVID Pandemic
The height of the COVID pandemic is evidenced by the number of vaccinations given. During her annual report to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors Monday, County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes contrasted the county’s COVID vaccination numbers over the last two years. Despite the decrease in COVID shots,...
