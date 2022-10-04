Back in June, Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack declared that even after three losing seasons in a row with a combined record of 11-24, head coach Dino Babers was not on the hot seat. This three-year stretch came on the heels of a 10-3 campaign in 2018 and evidently bought Babers essentially eternal time as the Orange’s head man. Well, now SU is 5-0 and in contention in the ACC. While the tough part of the schedule is still to come, Wildhack credited everyone involved with the program for its success this year.

