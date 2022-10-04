Read full article on original website
Donald E. Caspersen, 80, New Hampton
Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
One Person Dies After Weekend Fire in North Iowa
One person has died following an apartment fire in north Iowa last weekend. The Mason City Fire Department says they were called to The Manor on 3rd Street Northwest just after 6 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, light smoke was showing from a fifth floor window and the fire alarm was sounding.
New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face
Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Mason City man arrested for second-degree robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for second-degree robbery following an incident Friday night. Police said Derek Rafael, 27, was in the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. when he claimed he was going to purchase an Xbox. The victim then attempted to leave before he was assaulted.
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
Chickasaw County Extends Offer to EMS Director
An important piece of Chickasaw County’s public ambulance service could be in place soon. During their regular meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors, minus Supervisor Steven Breitbach, went into closed sessions to interview the three applicants for director of the new Chickasaw County EMS department. Breitbach excused himself from the hiring process because he is related to one of the candidates, who were not identified.
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
Cost to Transport Students to School Adds Up Quickly
With gas prices on the rise again, it’s no surprise it’s costing school districts more to fuel up buses to transport students to and from school. During a recent Charles City School Board meeting, Evan Marten, the district’s Director of Finance, explained how quickly those costs add up.
Floyd County Vaccination Numbers Show Height of COVID Pandemic
The height of the COVID pandemic is evidenced by the number of vaccinations given. During her annual report to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors Monday, County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes contrasted the county’s COVID vaccination numbers over the last two years. Despite the decrease in COVID shots,...
