Read full article on original website
Related
Is Your Home Ready for Winter?
The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.
beefmagazine.com
Cautions for cattle grazing frosted forages
When some forages are frosted, the potential for bloat, toxicity, and nitrates may increase for grazing cattle. When grazing alfalfa in the fall, bloat remains a potential problem, especially during the first three to five days after alfalfa has been exposed to freezing temperatures. In general, the risk of bloat will be minimal only after a significant portion (about 50-70 percent) of the alfalfa top growth has been frozen and dried. The fall freeze-down is often a slow process with many freezes over several weeks. The time it takes to reach the point where 50 to 70 percent of the alfalfa top growth has been frozen and dried will depend on the severity of the freezes and amount of standing alfalfa.
agupdate.com
Grazing for interseeding
Pastures and hay meadows provide higher quality feed, are more productive and require fewer inputs when they have good forage legumes growing in them. Outside of moisture, nitrogen is often the limiting nutrient in pasture production. While commercial fertilizer may be a quick and easy option, it is costly. Instead, let’s grow our own N using legumes.
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast
Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Comments / 0