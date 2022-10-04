ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Mills, KY
City
Portland, TN
City
Van Lear, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Conway Twitty
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Kentucky

If you’re looking for your next camping adventure, you should put these campsites in Kentucky at the top of your list. Those who choose to camp in the Bluegrass State will be treated to picturesque locations, thanks to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains and the world’s longest cave system. In addition, rivers also dot the state allowing you to camp with fishing and boating access right outside your tent flap. With more than 40 state and national parks, the state is a bucket-list destination for outdoor lovers.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?

KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Academy Of Country Music#Coal Miner#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Associated Press
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
OHIO STATE
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spectrumnews1.com

Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky

The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy