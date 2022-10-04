Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
Dolly Parton remembers ‘sister’ Loretta Lynn following her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton released a statement Tuesday remembering Loretta Lynn and calling her “my sister” following the death of legendary country music singer-songwriter on Tuesday. Lynn, 90, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Parton, like countless other artists, organizations and public...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
WTVQ
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Northeast Ohioans own a lot of homes where Hurricane Ian did its worst: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. We’re asking readers if it’s happened to them on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Ohioans taking the brunt of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida: ‘A very harrowing, scary experience’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chuck Todd of Chesterland late last month headed to his beachfront second home in Fort Myers, Florida, for “just a two-week getaway to check on the condo ... have a beer or two with the great neighbors.”. But now you can count Todd among the many...
Best Campsites in Kentucky
If you’re looking for your next camping adventure, you should put these campsites in Kentucky at the top of your list. Those who choose to camp in the Bluegrass State will be treated to picturesque locations, thanks to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains and the world’s longest cave system. In addition, rivers also dot the state allowing you to camp with fishing and boating access right outside your tent flap. With more than 40 state and national parks, the state is a bucket-list destination for outdoor lovers.
spectrumnews1.com
Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?
KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky
The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth
A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0