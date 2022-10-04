It’s sign season! When you plant something new in your garden, label it before the first frost

HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO