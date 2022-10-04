It’s sign season! When you plant something new in your garden, label it before the first frost

Read full article on original website
Related
Tips to keep your jack-o-lantern grinning through Halloween
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In most area garden centers, pumpkins of many sizes, colors and shapes have taken the place of flowering hanging baskets and trays of perennials. It seems everyone is looking for the perfect pumpkin to transform into a funny, scary or artistic jack-o-lantern. But before you pull out...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rain chances, cooler temps — A look at the timing
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today looks like the best of the next 8 days, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. Find some time to get outside!. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!. The best chance for scattered showers...
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barrel Aged Christmas Ale will be released in cans for first time
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Barrel Aged Christmas Ale will be released in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for the first time. Gift-shop release for the barrel-aged ale is Friday, Oct. 21. Both beers will be released in retail distribution Monday, Oct. 24. That date also is the retail distribution launch for Christmas Ale, which will be celebrated at its annual festive first pour party Thursday, Oct. 20.
pittsburghmagazine.com
7 Drivable Weekend Road Trips and Where to Eat When You Get There
We’ve rounded up seven destinations with an eye toward each location’s food scene, all just a short, 5-hours-or-less drive from Pittsburgh, where you can enjoy everything from fresh oysters with a view of the water (hello, Annapolis) to award-winning pies in the heart of a downtown city (Detroit, we love you).
Skippy and Scout are each other’s best friend: Send us your pet stories
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- After our beloved Bert (a rescued chocolate Labrador mix) went over the Rainbow Bridge, it wasn’t long before we decided we wanted another dog. I found Skippy (a 7-month-old golden retriever/terrier/whippet mix) online, and we adopted him in November 2018. It didn’t take long for...
Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County
HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wildcatvoice.org
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
newsnet5
Strong cold front arrives tonight, brings chilly weather for Guardians Game One
CLEVELAND — Baseball weather should be warm, but it's Cleveland in October. A strong cold front will slide east through the area Thursday night bringing much colder air into the area beginning Friday. A chilly north wind will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the...
27 First News
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northeast Ohioans own a lot of homes where Hurricane Ian did its worst: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. We’re asking readers if it’s happened to them on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast,...
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
A 20° dip in temperatures — Here’s when
Some places saw frost Tuesday morning and we have another frosty night on tap. A Frost Advisory is in place for the following counties overnight. Bring in any sensitive plants.
New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
Lost for weeks, the Parma Heights newsletter finally starts arriving in mailboxes
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city believed the quarterly Parma Heights newsletter was headed into the hands of residents after it was sent out more than two weeks ago for mailing through the U.S. Postal Service. The problem is that the citywide mailer -- advertising everything from new events and...
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
Former Seven Hills councilman donates childhood Collinwood home for new community center
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Retired Seven Hills City Councilman Mike Barth, who now lives in Independence, was unsure what to do with his parents’ Collinwood home after his mother, Louise, passed away in 2017. “My mother and father (Christy) built that house in 1945,” said Mike Barth, a 1967 St....
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0