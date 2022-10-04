ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson prison days after another inmate was killed during assault

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a 29-year-old inmate, that later died from his injuries, was stabbed by another inmate Monday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released due to the Alabama Department of Corrections reaching out to his family.

Last Saturday, 30-year-old Denarieya Letrex Smith died after sustaining “ sharp force injuries .”

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not known. ADOC is investigating the death as a homicide.

