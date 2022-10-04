Read full article on original website
Mountain Ice pledges to reimburse those who take the OC Civil Service Exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Entrepreneur Martin Zarnock of Mountain Ice has pledged to reimburse each prospective employee that takes the Correction Officer Civil Service exam this upcoming December. OCDSBA local 1249 with the Cooperation of Oneida County Government and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the partnership with Mountain Ice...
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
Upcoming Utica University Open House
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 15. at 9:30 a.m. Prospective students can attend the open house to get a better look at what the university has to offer. There will be information on academics, athletics, financial aid and student life available. There will also be a tour of the campus given which will include the newly installed eSport gaming arena and a newly constructed science center.
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
Special one-day educational program for ninth graders
UTICA, N.Y. – A special one-day educational program for local ninth grade students called, “Overcoming Obstacles: A Message of Connection, Resilience and Hope,” is scheduled for Oct. 11. The program is meant to help students during the transition from junior high to senior high. The goal is...
Local award winning marching band to compete at MetLife Stadium
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. --It’s no secret the New Hartford High School Marching Spartans, are an award winning field band. They’ve won numerous awards over the years, but this weekend they will compete against bands from across the Northeast. The Spartans will be traveling to MetLife stadium in East...
2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
Whitestown man arrested on criminal possession of a firearm
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) arrested Joshua Shannon, 44, of Whitestown, Friday night. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol the Road Patrol Unit received paperwork from Utica Family Court, which included concerning statements. With the information given to the Sheriff’s office, the (CIU) completed paperwork requesting Extreme Risk Protection Order through Oneida County Supreme Court. A temporary order was granted authorizing the Sheriff’s permission to search and secure all firearms.
Utica City FC 2022-23 regular season schedule released
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC, along with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), released the 2022-23 regular season schedule, Thursday. UCFC's fourth season will contain 24 games and kick-off on Saturday, December 3, on the road, against the rival Baltimore Blast. The team's home opener at the Adirondack Bank...
