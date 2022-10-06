Read full article on original website
‘It was horrifying’: Watch as Florida man rides out Hurricane Ian in his boat
A man and his cat rode out the fury of Hurricane Ian last week in his sailboat, which was his home before the storm.
Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
NASA, SpaceX targeting Oct. 5 to launch Crew-5 astronauts after Ian delays
NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, to launch an American, Japanese and Russian astronaut crew to the International Space Station.
Liftoff! SpaceX launches NASA, Japanese, Russian astronaut crew from Florida
Four astronauts from three countries launched on Wednesday with SpaceX on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
5 of the most important rocket launches in the history of spaceflight
A rocket launch is an amazing spectacle to behold—here are 5 of the most pivotal in space exploration history.
RocketLab launches NOAA payload to continue global wildlife, climate-tracking mission
A new satellite launched from New Zealand on Friday continues the work of an international program co-founded by NOAA known for tracking wildlife movements and climate.
Starlink, cell service providers deploy resources after Ian wipes out connections in Southwest Florida
After Hurricane Ian left a wide path of death and destruction in Southwest Florida, residents are preparing for weeks without power and many basic services, including cellphone and internet access.
SpaceX capsule docks at International Space Station with astronaut, cosmonaut crew
NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the space station just after 5 p.m. completing their 29-hour spaceflight.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.
SpaceX finishes busy week with successful launch of a third rocket
To wrap up an already busy week, SpaceX launched two communication satellites on Saturday from Florida, marking the company's third launch this week.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
National Guard troops deployed to Florida barrier islands cut off by Hurricane Ian
Around 50-100 National Guard members have been deployed in the Sunshine State.
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida
Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.
Hurricane Ian covered 3,500 square miles with 10+ inches of rainfall
The 150-mph wind and massive storm surge get a lot of headlines from Hurricane Ian, but its torrential rainfall also rates among the wetter tropical events the U.S. has seen in the past several years.
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
