Storytime In Atkins-Porter Garden Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Lori Barrow of the Paris BPU had everyone’s attention reading a book about watertowers at the W.G. Rhea Library Storytime at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden Tuesday morning. This week is Public Power Week and the BPU has many community activities, including the free cookout for everyone Thursday in downtown Paris. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Reminder: BPU Holds Community Cookout Today
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, today is the day for the annual Community Cookout sponsored by the Paris BPU in downtown Paris. BPU invites everyone to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the alley and parking lot areas beside the main office. Paris BPU...
Scarecrows On The Square Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris Association has announced the winners of the 2022 Scarecrow on the Square contest, with Best of Show being the Henry County Medical Center plant operations. If you look closely, there really is water coming out of the Scarecrow’s sink. Rachel Steedly of the Downtown...
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
Bittersweet Luncheon Honors Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell
Union City, Tenn.–This year’s Pride of Obion County Luncheon was beautifully bittersweet, as the woman who had been named to the honor passed away last week. Organizers said, “It was a great honor for us, as a board, to celebrate Deanna Chappell’s life and legacy surrounded by the people who loved her most. Today was for Deanna, her precious family, our wonderful community, and everyone that was touched by our Pride of Obion County.”
Kayla Nation Named Paris Quotarian Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Kayla Nation was selected 2022 Paris Quotarian of the Year. At the recent Quota meeting, 2022-23 club officers were installed by Jane Sinnema, using a puzzle theme. They are: President – Jill Snow, Vice President – Mary Kathryn Moore, Secretary – Martha McFadden, Treasurer – Deborah Mell, Parliamentarian-Historian – Geraldine Sykes, Director – Cassandra Perry, Director – Martha Smith and Director – Elizabeth Craig. Not pictured is Assistant Treasurer – Janice Teas.
2nd Annual ‘Tacos & Tamales’ Set Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–Join them this Saturday for food truck treats, margaritas, live music and shopping with local vendors. Mainstreet Union City and Discovery Park of America are partnering together to host the 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” event at Kiwanis Park in Historic Downtown Union City, Tennessee to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Music will be provided by Lalo and Friends Salsa band at 5 p.m. Admission is two dollars per guest and children three and under receive free admission.
Paris Man Found Sleeping In Home Near Accident Scene
Dover, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping on someone’s couch after leaving the scene of an accident earlier. Ryan Hargrove, age 26, was arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Bond of $7,500 was set.
Big Bass Bash Moved To September 2023 At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.
Johnny Wayne Capps
Johnny Wayne “Beetle” Capps, 60 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home in Linden, Tennessee. Johnny was born Thursday, August 1, 1963, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Lawrence Capps and the late Laverne Pace Capps. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Betty Capps Haddock; and two brothers: Charles Capps and David Capps.
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
Lorrie Morgan Wows At Sold Out Show
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Country sensation Lorrie Morgan performed a sold out show over the weekend at The Dixie to kick off The Dixie Performing Arts Center’s 17th Season. Opening for Morgan was her son, Jesse Keith Whitley. Next up at The Dixie is Forever Abbey Road, a Beatles’ tribute band, which is already sold out. The show is October 22. Photo by Joel Washburn. To learn more about upcoming performances, visit DixiePAC.net.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
Humphreys Returns To Henry County Schools
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County School System welcomes back Kenneth Humphreys as director for the middle school choir program. He joins Jeremy O’Neal, who is currently working with middle school students in the district’s after school programs. Rev. Humphrey retired a few years ago as over 30 years...
Shirley Casey
Shirley Casey, 91, passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022, in her home in Louisville, Tennessee. Shirley Winifred Carter was born Tuesday, February 17, 1931, to Winfred Harold Carter and Mildred Eleanor Moseley Carter in Martin, Tennessee. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: W.H. and Mildred Carter; a brother: Larry Carter and a son: John Casey.
thunderboltradio.com
Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
clarksvillenow.com
326-unit apartment complex proposed at Rossview and Basham Lane in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A slew of housing projects are already in the works for Clarksville, and more developments are on the drawing board. One of those projects is in question, with some council members concerned about traffic nearby. City Council members heard plans for two projects at...
