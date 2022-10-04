Union City, Tenn.–This year’s Pride of Obion County Luncheon was beautifully bittersweet, as the woman who had been named to the honor passed away last week. Organizers said, “It was a great honor for us, as a board, to celebrate Deanna Chappell’s life and legacy surrounded by the people who loved her most. Today was for Deanna, her precious family, our wonderful community, and everyone that was touched by our Pride of Obion County.”

