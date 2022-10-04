NPD Pink Patch Project campaign continues; 5 NHS National Merit honorees announced; Bikeways and THC regulation to be discussed by Council tonight

Read full article on original website
Natalie Draper of Northfield Public Library
Natalie Draper, Director of the Northfield Public Library, talks about new murals by a local artist Rocky Casillas that will be featured in the children’s section, plans for a satellite location at NCRC (the Oasis Project) and upcoming activities at the library.
Pownell publishes thoughts on tax levy; Minnesota Chainsaw Art Experience this weekend; NHS Hall of Fame introduction set for tomorrow
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell has taken her message regarding the proposed 18.5% increase in the city. property tax levy directly to the public. In her most recent letter to the community, posted yesterday to the Northfield City website, Pownell discusses the need for the increase, how Northfield’s taxes compare to other like-sized cities around the state, and what can be done to avoid future double-digit increases.
