Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 6A entering Week 6

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 6A media vote shakes out entering Week 6. (Photo by Soobum Im)

(Note: If you cover high school football in Oregon and would like to vote in future polls, email jd@scorebooklive.com .)

Class 6A poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Sheldon (16) - 187

2. West Linn - 163

3. Central Catholic (2) - 152

4. Tualatin (1) - 138

5. Jesuit - 115

T6. Mountainside - 82

T6. Tigard - 82

8. South Medford - 64

9. South Salem - 21

10. Westview - 19

Others receiving votes: Barlow 5, Lakeridge 5, Sherwood 4, Nelson 3, Lake Oswego 2, North Medford 2, Clackamas 1

