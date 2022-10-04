Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: O-T Fagbenle Calls Rescuing Hannah a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’
June and Luke are more desperate than ever to rescue Hannah in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
Joan Hotchkis dead at 95: The Odd Couple and Ode To Billie Joe actress passes away due to congestive heart failure in LA
Joan Hotchkis - who is best known for playing Oscar Madison's girlfriend on The Odd Couple - has passed away at 95. The talented star passed away on September 27 due to congestive heart failure in Los Angeles her daughter Paula Chambers announced. She had a storied career in addition...
Kim Kardashian's 'The System' producers deny claims surviving victims of Kevin Keith murders weren't contacted
Kim Kardashian released "The System" Monday on Spotify about the Kevin Keith murders, and producers claimed surviving victims were contacted before its release.
Walker Independence Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Prequel Spinoff
The Wild West was a rough and tumble place, so it’s kind of fitting that the series premiere of Walker Independence begins with a tumble in the sheets in a wagon headed out West that ends in tragedy. The Walker prequel spinoff introduces us to educated Bostonian Abigail Collins (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), who is making the trek to the booming frontier town of Independence, Texas, with her cop husband Liam. They’re both looking for a fresh start away from the corruption of Boston. But Abby feels like Liam, who is set to be Independence’s new sheriff, is hiding something...
Prince's Tragic Death Happened After Icon's Desire To Perform — Details Here
Prince's inner circle believed that his cause of death was beyond his accidental fentanyl overdose. In 2016, Prince's record-breaking stint abruptly ended after he was found dead in his Paisley Park estate. Police reports concluded that he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, but his friends believed that there was something that caused him to consume the drugs.
