Mansfield, OH

Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
richlandsource.com

Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
richlandsource.com

Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
richlandsource.com

Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
richlandsource.com

Crestview steams past Plymouth in game that extends streaks

PLYMOUTH -- This Firelands Conference clash pitted two teams on a pair of streaks -- both of which continued on Friday night. Crestview maintained its perfect run this season, extending its 2022 winning streak to eight games with a 39-13 victory at Plymouth. Meanwhile, the Big Red Vikings have dropped their fourth straight contest.
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Clear Fork doesn't allow Marion Harding a point

MARION -- Clear Fork's dynamic duo of Victor Skoog and Pawie Ault combined for three touchdowns to hand Marion Harding a 35-0 beating on Friday night. Skoog rumbled for 87 yards, including a 70-yard scoring scamper to give the Colts a 7-0 first-quarter lead. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 81 yards and a 31-yard TD pass to Milo Burgholder to begin the second period.
richlandsource.com

Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster

MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
richlandsource.com

High School Football: Week 8 Roundup

MANSFIELD -- Did you miss a score from Friday night?. Here were the results reported to the Richland Source sports desk via a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown tacks win on East Knox

Fredericktown stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-8 win over East Knox on October 7 in Ohio football. Fredericktown moved in front of East Knox 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
