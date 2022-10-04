Read full article on original website
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
Kansas Lakota takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Kansas Lakota lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 41-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Kansas Lakota opened with a 13-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
Never a doubt: Mt. Gilead breezes past Northmor
Mt. Gilead dismissed Northmor by a 36-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 7-3 lead over Northmor.
Crestview steams past Plymouth in game that extends streaks
PLYMOUTH -- This Firelands Conference clash pitted two teams on a pair of streaks -- both of which continued on Friday night. Crestview maintained its perfect run this season, extending its 2022 winning streak to eight games with a 39-13 victory at Plymouth. Meanwhile, the Big Red Vikings have dropped their fourth straight contest.
Clean sheet: Clear Fork doesn't allow Marion Harding a point
MARION -- Clear Fork's dynamic duo of Victor Skoog and Pawie Ault combined for three touchdowns to hand Marion Harding a 35-0 beating on Friday night. Skoog rumbled for 87 yards, including a 70-yard scoring scamper to give the Colts a 7-0 first-quarter lead. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 81 yards and a 31-yard TD pass to Milo Burgholder to begin the second period.
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
Needlepoint: St. Paris Graham sews up Richwood North Union in slim triumph
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Paris Graham didn't mind, dispatching Richwood North Union 39-33 on October 7 in Ohio football. Richwood North Union authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham at the end of the first quarter.
High School Football: Week 8 Roundup
MANSFIELD -- Did you miss a score from Friday night?. Here were the results reported to the Richland Source sports desk via a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
Uniontown Lake dances past North Canton Hoover
Uniontown Lake dumped North Canton Hoover 35-15 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Uniontown Lake darted in front of North Canton Hoover 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
Fredericktown tacks win on East Knox
Fredericktown stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-8 win over East Knox on October 7 in Ohio football. Fredericktown moved in front of East Knox 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Plain City Jonathan Alder takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder's advantage forced Bellefontaine to dig down, but it did to earn a 27-7 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Plain City Jonathan Alder authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Bellefontaine at the end of the first quarter.
Uniontown Green roars in front, stays there to upend Massillon Perry
Uniontown Green started fast, and it was a good thing in a 38-35 victory where Massillon Perry refused to fold in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 24-14 lead over Massillon Perry.
Here's how Fredericktown Local Schools increased communication with the community
FREDERICKTOWN — Schools and government are intertwined but don't necessarily work in lockstep. Both have their own administrative and elected boards. Both have their own treasurer, their own mayoral figure.
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31, Wooster 11
Mansfield Senior beat Wooster 31-11 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arlin Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
