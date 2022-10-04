ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKGIG_0iLUGxCJ00

WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at several residences and businesses in the Main Street area, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed agents inside the The Dog House Bar & Grill and Taste of Brazil.

AT least one agent was spotted seizing multiple computer towers and covering them in plastic wrap.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Nancy Fay
2d ago

If they are illegals then they are under Biden’s watch!!! They should have come here the right way !!!! I wouldn’t trust anybody now a days not unde this moron of a president you people got!!! Trump2024 all the way

Reply(5)
8
Karen Mcnaughton
2d ago

I am not surprised, but coming from the area, I will also say the illegals are all hard working, and have never caused a bit of trouble.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act

Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woburn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Woburn, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Agents#The Department Of Labor#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
NECN

Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know

The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 police officers on motorcycles involved in crash while escorting funeral procession in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Two police officers on motorcycles crashed while escorting a funeral procession in Waltham on Thursday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street and Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. found a pair of motorcycle officers who had crashed into each other, according to the Waltham Police Department.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient

BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heartbreaking testimony from the Good Samaritan who tried to revive Colin McGrath

BOSTON — The trial for the woman accused of causing the death of a South Boston toddler got underway in Suffolk Superior Court. Charlene Casey is accused of motor vehicle homicide after police say she failed to yield to a van coming down L Street back in July of 2018. Police say the van lost control and veered on the sidewalk and killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. His sister and nanny were also hurt.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy