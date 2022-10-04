ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Oscars: Singapore Submits ‘Ajoomma’, Produced By Anthony Chen, To International Feature Race

The Singapore Film Commission has selected He Shuming’s Singapore-Korea co-production Ajoomma, produced by Singapore’s Anthony Chen, as its submission to the best international feature category at the Oscars. The film, which is He’s feature directorial debut, traces a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey to self-discovery on a trip to South Korea. Chen is a director-producer with directing credits including Ilo Ilo and Wet Season.  Billed as the first Singapore-Korea co-production, Ajoomma is making its world premiere in the New Currents competition of the Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow (October 5-14).  Produced by Chen’s Giraffe Pictures...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘RRR’ Launches Oscars Best Picture Campaign

RRR is monumental. Not just as a foreign film, but as a film in general. For those unfamiliar, RRR is an Indian film which tells the story of two actual historical figures living under British rule. While the characters are real, the film is thoroughly embellished. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t have some of the insane action scenes, the excellent musical numbers, or the expertly choreographed dance sequences.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio

Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Academy Awards#Oscar Winner#Shortlist#Original Film
theplaylist.net

Harris Dickinson Navigates The ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ [Interview]

“It’s only downhill, for me isn’t?” That was Harris Dickinson’s cheeky response when asked about what it was like to star in a Palme d’Or winning film so early in his career. That film, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has been something of a lightning rod since its Cannes premiere and, frankly, is likely another stepping stone for the increasingly in-demand British actor.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Cate Blanchett Says ‘TAR’ Is “About The Corruptive Nature Of Power” [Interview]

There is a line at the beginning of Todd Field‘s celebrated new film “TAR” that notes its subject, fictional conductor Lydia Tar, is many things. She’s an EGOT winner. She’s a best-selling author. She’s, in this world at least, a classical music icon. But for Cate Blanchett, the Oscar-winner who magnificently portrays the title character, she represents something much more.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Aisha’ Trailer: Letitia Wright Is A Nigerian Woman Struggling To Navigate Immigration In Upcoming Drama

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
960 The Ref

In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
MOVIES
Variety

Jonás Cuarón Will Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto,’ First Marvel Superhero Film with Latino Lead – Film News in Brief

Sony Pictures has put together its filmmaking team for “El Muerto,” the first Marvel superhero movie headlined by a Latino character. Recording superstar Bad Bunny — who recently made his film debut in Sony’s “Bullet Train” — will star in the project, with Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) signed up to direct and Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) writing the script in early development. As is the case with all of Sony’s Marvel films, El Muerto — aka Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez — originated in the “Spider-Man” comic universe as an adversary for the web-slinger. Like “Venom,” “Morbius” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bones and All Extended Theatrical Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet is once again teaming up with Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino, for Bones and All. The new movie is based on the young adult novel by Camille DeAngelis and follows Chalamet and Taylor Russell's characters, Lee and Maren, as they become intimate over their shared love of human flesh. A trailer for the movie was released last month, and a new theatrical version is out now.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy