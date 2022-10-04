2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.

