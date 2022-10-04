Read full article on original website
Oscars: Singapore Submits ‘Ajoomma’, Produced By Anthony Chen, To International Feature Race
The Singapore Film Commission has selected He Shuming’s Singapore-Korea co-production Ajoomma, produced by Singapore’s Anthony Chen, as its submission to the best international feature category at the Oscars. The film, which is He’s feature directorial debut, traces a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey to self-discovery on a trip to South Korea. Chen is a director-producer with directing credits including Ilo Ilo and Wet Season. Billed as the first Singapore-Korea co-production, Ajoomma is making its world premiere in the New Currents competition of the Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow (October 5-14). Produced by Chen’s Giraffe Pictures...
‘RRR’ Launches Oscars Best Picture Campaign
RRR is monumental. Not just as a foreign film, but as a film in general. For those unfamiliar, RRR is an Indian film which tells the story of two actual historical figures living under British rule. While the characters are real, the film is thoroughly embellished. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t have some of the insane action scenes, the excellent musical numbers, or the expertly choreographed dance sequences.
theplaylist.net
‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
theplaylist.net
‘EO’ Trailer: Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize-Winning Donkey Drama Hits NYC/LA Theaters Next Month
Few filmmakers have had as idiosyncratic a career as Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski. But Skolimowski may have saved one of his best movies for a late-career highlight with “EO,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it co-won the Jury Prize with “The Eight Mountains.”
theplaylist.net
Harris Dickinson Navigates The ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ [Interview]
“It’s only downhill, for me isn’t?” That was Harris Dickinson’s cheeky response when asked about what it was like to star in a Palme d’Or winning film so early in his career. That film, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has been something of a lightning rod since its Cannes premiere and, frankly, is likely another stepping stone for the increasingly in-demand British actor.
theplaylist.net
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Teaser: Adam DeVine Reprises Role In ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series
Reprising his role as the show’s titular Bumper, Adam DeVine returns to the wildly successful “Pitch Perfect” franchise, this time in series format, courtesy of Peacock’s “Bumper In Berlin.”. The six-part series, which is executive produced by DeVine and star, producer, and director of previous...
theplaylist.net
Cate Blanchett Says ‘TAR’ Is “About The Corruptive Nature Of Power” [Interview]
There is a line at the beginning of Todd Field‘s celebrated new film “TAR” that notes its subject, fictional conductor Lydia Tar, is many things. She’s an EGOT winner. She’s a best-selling author. She’s, in this world at least, a classical music icon. But for Cate Blanchett, the Oscar-winner who magnificently portrays the title character, she represents something much more.
theplaylist.net
‘Aisha’ Trailer: Letitia Wright Is A Nigerian Woman Struggling To Navigate Immigration In Upcoming Drama
2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.
Collider
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Gets Rare Theatrical Release Date Ahead of Netflix Premiere
In an unprecedented deal AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, the three big exhibitors are on board to release Netflix’s Rian Johnson-helmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Thanksgiving, the director revealed on Twitter. Per the director, the release is billed as a “sneak preview run” as Knives Out 2...
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
Jonás Cuarón Will Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto,’ First Marvel Superhero Film with Latino Lead – Film News in Brief
Sony Pictures has put together its filmmaking team for “El Muerto,” the first Marvel superhero movie headlined by a Latino character. Recording superstar Bad Bunny — who recently made his film debut in Sony’s “Bullet Train” — will star in the project, with Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) signed up to direct and Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) writing the script in early development. As is the case with all of Sony’s Marvel films, El Muerto — aka Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez — originated in the “Spider-Man” comic universe as an adversary for the web-slinger. Like “Venom,” “Morbius” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson,...
Hellraiser: release date, reviews, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror remake
The Hellraiser horror franchise is getting a remake. Here is everything we know about the new movie.
BBC
Donna Langley, the British film executive who wants to send Tom Cruise to space
Donna Langley is a woman with big plans, not least to send Tom Cruise into space. As the chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, she's the first British woman to run a major American film studio. It makes her one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. Not bad for...
ComicBook
Bones and All Extended Theatrical Trailer Released
Timothée Chalamet is once again teaming up with Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino, for Bones and All. The new movie is based on the young adult novel by Camille DeAngelis and follows Chalamet and Taylor Russell's characters, Lee and Maren, as they become intimate over their shared love of human flesh. A trailer for the movie was released last month, and a new theatrical version is out now.
