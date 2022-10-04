ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
HUBBARD, OH
Gary Alan Evans, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Alan Evans, 68, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem, Ohio. Gary was born on May 23, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Willis Gene and Mildred Marie (Allmeroth) Evans. On November 15, 1975,...
SALEM, OH
Solina Theresa Cora, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal. Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a...
STRUTHERS, OH
Regina M. Graygo, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Graygo, 98, passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1924, in Struthers, a daughter of John M. and Anna Marie Lucas Gura, the seventh of 14 children. Regina graduated from Struthers High School in 1941 and St....
STRUTHERS, OH
Johnda Mabery Holston, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnda Mabery Holston, age 72 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston and her parents. She was a loving...
WARREN, OH
Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Kenneth Ray Combs, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ray Combs, 78 of Ellsworth passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. Kenneth was born October 14, 1943 in Ary, Kentucky, a son of the late Jesse and Katherine (Ritchie) Combs and came to this area in 1967. He had worked...
ELLSWORTH, OH
Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jillian M. Marian, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian M. Marian, 31, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. She was traveling with her beloved boyfriend, Mark Pelini. Jillian, the daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Karen Bevilacqua Marian, was born on May...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
HANOVERTON, OH
William J. “Rub” Rovder, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” “Rub” Rovder, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. William was born March 22, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of William Rovder and Johanna Dudek. He was graduate of...
POLAND, OH
Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio, passed peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter. Mary was born on January 14, 1931 in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to the late Floyd and Anna Hollar. Mary is...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
WARREN, OH
Joseph P. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph P. Jackson 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Park Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Jackson was born January 3, 1932 in Barnesville, Ohio, a son of Ralph and Gertrude Goins Jackson, Sr. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Thomas Lee Wade, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade. Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the...
ALLIANCE, OH
Mark V. Pelini, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Vincent Pelini died at the age of 31, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. He was traveling with his beloved girlfriend, Jillian Marian, to play in a charity golf tournament with one of his best friends.
BOARDMAN, OH
Robert Thomas Yurko, New Bedford, Ohio

NEW BEDFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robbie, our gentle soul, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side after a brief illness. Rob not only loved playing and improvising on his guitar but was also very famous for making up songs about...
NEW BEDFORD, OH
Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes....
WARREN, OH

