27 First News
Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
27 First News
Gary Alan Evans, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Alan Evans, 68, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem, Ohio. Gary was born on May 23, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Willis Gene and Mildred Marie (Allmeroth) Evans. On November 15, 1975,...
27 First News
Solina Theresa Cora, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal. Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a...
27 First News
Regina M. Graygo, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Graygo, 98, passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1924, in Struthers, a daughter of John M. and Anna Marie Lucas Gura, the seventh of 14 children. Regina graduated from Struthers High School in 1941 and St....
27 First News
Johnda Mabery Holston, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnda Mabery Holston, age 72 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston and her parents. She was a loving...
27 First News
Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
27 First News
Kenneth Ray Combs, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ray Combs, 78 of Ellsworth passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. Kenneth was born October 14, 1943 in Ary, Kentucky, a son of the late Jesse and Katherine (Ritchie) Combs and came to this area in 1967. He had worked...
27 First News
Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
27 First News
Jillian M. Marian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian M. Marian, 31, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. She was traveling with her beloved boyfriend, Mark Pelini. Jillian, the daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Karen Bevilacqua Marian, was born on May...
27 First News
Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
27 First News
William J. “Rub” Rovder, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” “Rub” Rovder, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. William was born March 22, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of William Rovder and Johanna Dudek. He was graduate of...
27 First News
Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio, passed peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter. Mary was born on January 14, 1931 in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to the late Floyd and Anna Hollar. Mary is...
27 First News
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
27 First News
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Joseph P. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph P. Jackson 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Park Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Jackson was born January 3, 1932 in Barnesville, Ohio, a son of Ralph and Gertrude Goins Jackson, Sr. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
27 First News
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
27 First News
Thomas Lee Wade, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade. Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the...
27 First News
Mark V. Pelini, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Vincent Pelini died at the age of 31, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. He was traveling with his beloved girlfriend, Jillian Marian, to play in a charity golf tournament with one of his best friends.
27 First News
Robert Thomas Yurko, New Bedford, Ohio
NEW BEDFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robbie, our gentle soul, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side after a brief illness. Rob not only loved playing and improvising on his guitar but was also very famous for making up songs about...
27 First News
Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes....
