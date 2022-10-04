Read full article on original website
Related
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Flight attendants to receive longer rest breaks
Washington — A final rule from the Federal Aviation Administration will require airlines to provide flight attendants with at least 10 hours of rest time between days they’re on duty. The previous rest requirement was nine hours. The new rule applies to duty periods of 14 hours or...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Finding legitimate work-from-home jobs
What companies offer work from home job positions? What are the best companies to work for?
JOBS・
geekwire.com
Amazon sues Washington state regulators, alleging Constitutional violation in warehouse safety case
Amazon sued the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) on Monday, asking a federal judge to declare that the state’s process for addressing allegations of serious workplace safety problems violates the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The dispute stems from a citation...
freightwaves.com
Minority and independent truckers challenge hair testing for drugs
A drug-screening proposal that would raise the bar for thousands of truck drivers seeking work is getting strong pushback from independent and minority drivers. An exemption request, filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in August by 11 major trucking companies, would effectively require that hair test results used by those companies to screen drivers for drug abuse be reported in the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. Those results would then be available to any trucking company accessing the database for information on driver applicants.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Women Fill Trucking Labor Gaps
Recently the United States has experienced a shortage of truck drivers, putting further stress on an already strained supply chain. In the past year alone, the country has been short about 80,000 truckers, who are needed to transport food and other vital goods as the supply chain tries to recuperate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
qhubonews.com
Working shorter hours: 38 companies in the USA are testing the 4-day week
After success stories from Iceland and news about the large-scale field trial in Great Britain, a pilot project on the 4-day week is now starting in the USA. 38 companies are testing the 4-day week while the results are being scientifically analyzed. Last year, some companies already tested the effects of shorter working hours – and have ended up switching permanently to a 4-day week.
TechCrunch
White House proposes voluntary safety and transparency rules around AI
The AI Bill of Rights mandates that AI systems be proven safe and effective through testing and consultation with stakeholders, in addition to continuous monitoring of the systems in production. It explicitly calls out algorithmic discrimination, saying that AI systems should be designed to protect both communities and individuals from biased decision-making. And it strongly suggests that users should be able to opt out of interactions with an AI system if they choose, for example in the event of a system failure.
freightwaves.com
FedEx, pilots request federal mediation to resolve contract dispute
FedEx Express and the union representing its pilots on Wednesday filed for federal mediation with the National Mediation Board to help unglue contract negotiations that began in May 2021. The joint filing by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and the Air Line Pilots Association requests expedited mediation under the Railway Labor Act.
According to Companies Undergoing a 6-Month Experiment, a Four-Day Workweek Does not Decrease Productivity
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Comments / 0