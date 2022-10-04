ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do : October 8-9

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!. Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo (hotfair.com) October Market Day (discovertemple.com)
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Waco Police Department takes part in ‘National Night Out’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
MCGREGOR, TX
Gatesville Messenger

New director named at Gatesville Senior Center

Gatesville welcomes Pam Rudolph as the new director of the Gatesville Senior Center. Rudolph assumed the directorship on August 16. One of nine children, she was born and raised in Gatesville and attended local schools. Before becoming director, Rudolph had a long history of geriatric care, family medicine and hospice...
GATESVILLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Hawaiian chain restaurants help cure students’ homesickness

Hawaiian cuisine made its way to Waco this year with the debut of Hawaiian Bros in May and the grand reopening of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in September. While all people who live in Hawaii are locals, only those who are of Hawaiian descent are considered native Hawaiians. Honolulu senior and Hawai’i Club external president Brianna Tancinco said via email that there are differences between local and traditional Hawaiian foods as well.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

KWTX@4: Ironman Waco in need of nurse volunteers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco Volunteer Director Diane Graham says the triathlon is in need of nurse volunteers to help athletes. The event is on October 15th. For event information, click here. To learn more about volunteering, see the fliers below:
WACO, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Local car dealership to provide free mammograms in October

WACO, Texas — Beginning on Oct. 7, Bird Kultgen Ford in Waco will be offering more than just vehicles, they will be providing free mammograms to the public. This will be the third straight year that the dealership has offered free breast cancer screenings. They have partnered up with Baylor Scott & White Health Center- Hillcrest to run the campaign.
WACO, TX

