The events of Sept. 11, 2001 had a profound effect on me. I sat in shock and profound sadness as I watched the events of the day unfold on the TV screen in front of me. Those deep feelings of sadness also led me to know that we, as Americans, needed to turn our feelings into constructive action. I sat down at my computer and wrote a letter to the editor of the Reporter-Herald. It was published on Sept. 12, 2001.

