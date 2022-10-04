Read full article on original website
Estes Park Trail Gazette
John A Tindall: 9/11 didn’t divide us; don’t let radicals divide us now
The events of Sept. 11, 2001 had a profound effect on me. I sat in shock and profound sadness as I watched the events of the day unfold on the TV screen in front of me. Those deep feelings of sadness also led me to know that we, as Americans, needed to turn our feelings into constructive action. I sat down at my computer and wrote a letter to the editor of the Reporter-Herald. It was published on Sept. 12, 2001.
“Kahuna Klicks” photo exhibition opens
To kick off Elktober, the Kahuna Memorial Steering Committee held their opening night reception of the “Kahuna Klicks” photo exhibition and silent auction at the Art Center of Estes Park, raising $2,500 towards creating a memorial to honor the well-loved, impressive bull elk of Rocky Mountain National Park.
