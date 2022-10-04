ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent

PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
PLAINVILLE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, CT
Plainville, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May . Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family. Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Baker
NECN

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter
Eyewitness News

Man shot multiple times in Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide victim in Hartford was reportedly shot multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Andre Gaston of Hartford. Authorities said the location of the incident the area of 8 Orange St. Police said they received a Shot Spotter notification...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy