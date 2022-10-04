Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford Arrested
Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May . Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family. Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19,...
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
NECN
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
Bristol Press
Torrington man gets 33 months in prison for role in Bristol crash that caused life-altering injuries for woman
BRISTOL – A Torrington man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after police say he tested positive for multiple drugs following a car accident in which another driver sustained life-altering injuries that have inhibited her ability to walk. Charlton Chittem, 35, faced sentencing last week in...
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
Springfield man charged with trafficking cocaine after being pulled over for expired registration
Springfield Police Officers arrested a man for allegedly possessing cocaine and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Teen fatally shot in Waterbury
A teenager who was found shot several times on Bishop Street in Waterbury has died after being rushed from the crime scene to a nearby hospital.
Eyewitness News
Man shot multiple times in Hartford homicide
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide victim in Hartford was reportedly shot multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Andre Gaston of Hartford. Authorities said the location of the incident the area of 8 Orange St. Police said they received a Shot Spotter notification...
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
Police looking for suspects using fake money at Walgreens in East Longmeadow
Two suspects are wanted after using counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
