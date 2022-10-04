Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Much nicer by the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be very cold with parts of our area dropping into the 20s. There are Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches in effect for parts of South Dakota. The rain we are seeing now will dry up by overnight as well. Temperatures tomorrow will remain cold with highs expected to be in the 50s. Temperatures will be better by the weekend with highs back in the 60s. We also will see mostly sunny skies and that will continue for most of next week.
KEVN
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
KEVN
Very chilly for tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will move into the area overnight and bring some showers for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be much colder with highs only in the 40s for much of Western South Dakota. It will be warmer in Northeast Wyoming with highs expected to be in the 60s. Temperatures will slowly warm up with 60s expected by the weekend.
KEVN
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the extensive efforts to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, the Justice Department along with its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams to phone scams over the past year. Substantial efforts were also made to return money to fraud victims. Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force of the Department is now expanding to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas, according to a release from DOJ.
KEVN
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers,...
KEVN
Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns
ONIDA, S.D. - Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says the company’s $4.5 billion dollar investment is good for the state and the globe. “The carbon intensity score around industry, not just agriculture, but industry in general is going to be more relevant moving forward,” Blank told reporters during a media event Tuesday. “And as it becomes more relevant, the penalties for not complying with a certain level is going to hurt plants to where they cannot be competitive in the market anymore.”
KEVN
Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ever since the 2020 presidential election, unfounded whispers of voter fraud and election tampering have been preached across the country. In the Mount Rushmore state, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus claims that several county auditors and the secretary of state have been suppressing public information regarding the state’s election software and equipment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
College ‘teachers’ reach out to tutor K-12 students
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program offers free online tutoring to K-12 students across the state. South Dakota students and families can now access the program staffed by college students who are preparing to become teachers. “The online tutoring program allows students – kindergarten through...
Comments / 0