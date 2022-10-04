Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Activists Call for More Police in Downtown LA After Store Owner’s Killing
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults. Du...
Homeless woman run over by big rig in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
1 arrested after Redondo Beach hit-and-run left teen bicyclist injured
One person was arrested in connection with a Redondo Beach hit-and-run that left a teenager injured last month. The crash occurred Sept. 17 while 15-year-old Lebron Evans was riding his e-bike home with a friend. He was hit and dragged before the driver fled the scene. Video captured on a nearby a nearby home doorbell […]
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig': 2 teens face murder charges Downtown LA Fashion District store owner's death
LOS ANGELES - Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner. The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in South Los Angeles Following Chase
Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon were taken into custody in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in a silver Honda Infinti about 9 p.m. in Windsor Hills. The suspects...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff
A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
smobserved.com
Missing 23-year-old Woman Last Seen in Chatsworth Wearing All Black and Riding a Razor Scooter
October 5, 2022 - Police are seeking help locating a 23-year-old San Fernando Valley woman who's been missing since Thursday. Hadyne Wilson did not return home from work and was last seen at a Vons at 20440 Devonshire Street in Chatsworth. Hadyne is Black, 5'8," 140 lbs with black and white braids and brown eyes. The police department told Patch that "Hadyne did not return home from work, and was last seen riding a silver manual Razor Scooter, wearing all black with a black backpack and black boots. Her family and friends are very concerned for her safety."
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets
At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a BMW that lost its right front wheel along the way. The chase, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed into a truck and stopped on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway at Downey Avenue in the North Long Beach area and two men ran off but were quickly arrested.
Altadena man charged with manslaughter, DUI for wrong-way crash
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
mynewsla.com
Car, Semi Collide on 60 Freeway, Pushing Smaller Vehicle Under Truck
A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Newport Carjacking Suspect Barricades Himself in Home
A carjacking suspect barricaded himself in a home in Newport Beach Tuesday. Sometime after 4 p.m., the carjacking occurred at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
