‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Fight For Their Lives After Their Wedding Is Taken Hostage

Read full article on original website
Related
See Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Romantic and Action-Packed Shotgun Wedding Trailer
Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest wedding rom-com is here! On Tuesday, Prime Video released the first preview for Shotgun Wedding, costarring Josh Duhamel alongside Lopez, 53, as a groom and bride whose destination wedding goes off the rails. Produced by Lopez and directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect and Sisters), Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows a couple (Duhamel, 49, and Lopez) bringing their families together for a destination wedding. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free...
digitalspy.com
Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez
Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
Jennifer Lopez Is A Grenade-Toting Bride In New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
Real-life newlywed Jennifer Lopez is a bride held hostage in the first trailer for “Shotgun Wedding,” unveiled Tuesday. Due out Jan. 27, the rom-com stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, an engaged couple who are bringing their loved ones together for a destination wedding on a tropical island.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reese Witherspoon Teases Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm 'Morning Show' Romance
Reese Witherspoon teased some upcoming romance in the latest season of The Morning Show, telling fans they can expect to see some action between one of the show's stars, Jennifer Aniston, and newcomer, Jon Hamm. "We are beyond excited," the Legally Blonde star said of their new cast addition during...
IGN
Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Shotgun Wedding, an upcoming movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their...
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
theplaylist.net
‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is A Soldier Grappling With PTSD In Apple’s New Fall Drama
It’s been nearly three years since the Jennifer Lawrence-starring drama “Causeway” shot, the pandemic didn’t help, but now, the Apple TV+ film is finally coming out and the first trailer has arrived. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned...
theplaylist.net
‘Aisha’ Trailer: Letitia Wright Is A Nigerian Woman Struggling To Navigate Immigration In Upcoming Drama
2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
theplaylist.net
‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience
Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed. Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
Comments / 0