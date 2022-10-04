ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WPTV

Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
MATLACHA, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Business
Lee County, FL
Industry
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Lee County, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

Temporary Bridge to Florida's Pine Island Completed a Week After Ian

The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast has been largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged its causeway but a temporary roadway was opening Wednesday. Pine Island has spent the past week reachable only by boat or aircraft after Ian roared through with 150...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Irma#Electric Company#S Wonderful#Coral#Hurricane Ian
wflx.com

OPEC+ cuts production, Florida's gas tax holiday to expire Nov. 1

The math alone might make a driver dread filling up at a gas station after Halloween. Right now the average price of gas in Florida is $3.22. Florida drivers would normally be paying $3.47, but are getting a discount since October is a gas tax holiday. OPEC+, the group of...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WJHG-TV

Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
PLACIDA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy