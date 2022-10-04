Read full article on original website
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
Temporary Bridge to Florida's Pine Island Completed a Week After Ian
The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast has been largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged its causeway but a temporary roadway was opening Wednesday. Pine Island has spent the past week reachable only by boat or aircraft after Ian roared through with 150...
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
Pine Island emergency road and bridge repairs done
Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: Bridge Repairs To Pine Island Completed Ahead Of Schedule
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island. On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite work and complete repairs by
OPEC+ cuts production, Florida's gas tax holiday to expire Nov. 1
The math alone might make a driver dread filling up at a gas station after Halloween. Right now the average price of gas in Florida is $3.22. Florida drivers would normally be paying $3.47, but are getting a discount since October is a gas tax holiday. OPEC+, the group of...
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Some residents and community leaders in Florida say the poor majority Black neighborhoods of Dunbar in Fort Myers and River Park in Naples are forgotten as rescue and relief teams descend on areas hit by Hurricane Ian last week.
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian
It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
'It's worse than the hurricane': Rising water may soon overtake homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It's not a sight most people expected to see, but five days after Hurricane Ian ripped across Central Florida, residents in St. Cloud are learning their homes may soon be under water. "Like a lot of water, but I've never seen something like this in...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
