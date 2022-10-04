Read full article on original website
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO
Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
Pandora Expands Communications, Sustainability Departments
Pandora is adding to its global communications and sustainability departments, bringing in one new hire and promoting three company veterans. Pia Stoklund (pictured) has joined Pandora as vice president, employee communications and engagement, taking over from Christine Drud von Haffner. Her team will be responsible for global internal communications. Stoklund...
Puig Appoints Chief Communications Officer
PARIS — Family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company Puig has named Eugenia de la Torriente as its chief communications officer, a newly created position that became effective Oct. 1. De la Torriente is now responsible for the group’s internal and external communications, and reports to Marc Puig, Puig chairman and chief executive officer.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere De la Torriente was formerly managing editor of El País, where she oversaw the arts, lifestyle and culture sections and supplements. Prior to that, she served as Vogue...
Finalists announced for Banking Tech Awards 2022
We are delighted to share with you the shortlist for FinTech Futures’ Banking Tech Awards 2022. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists!. The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech. The winners will...
Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission
Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
Experienced Senior Credit Officer Joins First Internet Bank Small Business Administration Team
FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- First Internet Bank announced today that David Bybee has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team as Vice President, Senior Credit Officer. In this role, he will oversee credit guidelines, underwriting and the credit approval process for the bank’s small business lending effort. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005947/en/ David Bybee, First Internet Bank VP, Senior Credit Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Clubspeed and Escapology Announce Partnership for Significant Growth Trajectory
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, leading venue management software provider Clubspeed announced a partnership with Escapology, the world’s largest escape room business with 60+ locations worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005021/en/ Escapology has more than 60 venues across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
