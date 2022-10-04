PARIS — Family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company Puig has named Eugenia de la Torriente as its chief communications officer, a newly created position that became effective Oct. 1. De la Torriente is now responsible for the group’s internal and external communications, and reports to Marc Puig, Puig chairman and chief executive officer.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere De la Torriente was formerly managing editor of El País, where she oversaw the arts, lifestyle and culture sections and supplements. Prior to that, she served as Vogue...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO